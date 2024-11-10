Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Addresses Jordan James Injury After Beating Maryland Terrapins
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks shrugged off some uncharacteristic mistakes and eventually cruised to a 39-18 win over the Maryland Terrapins in Eugene on Saturday to move to 10-0 this season.
A second half that featured some major trickeration from head coach Dan Lanning and a record-setting touchdown from quarterback Dillon Gabriel helped somewhat overlook the extended absence of starting running back Jordan James, who had his worst statistical performance of the season.
Lanning said after the game that the coaching staff was being cautious with him. If the score was closer, it's likely that James would have played more. Instead, he finished with seven carries for 29 carries, both season-low marks. He did, however, manage to score on a three-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter to give Oregon an early 7-3 lead.
“I'm not exactly sure where he's at. I think you could have gone back in, but we're being pretty conscientious of where he was,” Lanning said.
Oregon running back Noah Whittington led the way with 13 carries for 77 yards. If James were to somehow miss any time, Whittington has proven more than capable of taking the reins. He's got five years of collegiate experience under his belt and has found the end zone six times this season.
Regardless, replacing James is no easy task considering the workhorse role he's established in the Oregon offense, He's tallied at least 10 carries in each of the first nine games this season, which has been highlighted by three 100-yard rushing games. He had season-high marks in carries (24) and rushing yards (166) in the 31-10 win over the Michigan State Spartans on Oct. 4. Whittington has yet to receive that kind of workload this year.
Overall, James has tallied 166 carries for 946 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground this season. He's also added 15 catches for 117 yards through the air.
"Jordan man. He runs like he’s pissed off all the time, and we see it every day in practice," said Lanning after Oregon beat Ohio State. "Before the game started, he came up to me and said, ‘Coach, I got you’, right, and I know when he says that he meant it. And he took advantage of those opportunities he got today, and he’d be the first one to tell you the schematic advantages that coach (Will) Stein and the offensive staff created, the blocking that coach (A’lique) Terry’s group did.”
If Oregon needs to rest James for at least a game, it could prove worth it in the long run as the Ducks continue their quest for a National Championship. The coaching staff will need to evaluate his status throughout the week before making a decision leading up to next Saturday's Big Ten road matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers.
