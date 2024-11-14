Oregon Ducks Reveal Uniform Combination for Wisconsin Game: PHOTOS
Nearing the end of the regular season, the No. 1 Oregon Ducks are zeroing in on a Big Ten Championship and playoff berth. Standing in their way from a promising postseason this week are the Wisconsin Badgers. The Ducks are set to take on the Badgers this Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin; and they’re showing up in style.
With seemingly all of the “Generation O” uniforms released for 2024, the Ducks are using their new innovative collection from Nike and Van Horne Brands to make new combinations. With Wisconsin set on wearing white for this showdown, the Ducks had to change their fan color selection from white to black. It’s safe to assume their uniforms this week also faced a similar change.
Modeled by senior defensive back Nikko Reed, Oregon’s uniform is an off-shoot of their “Fly Era" and "Warp Speed" designs from this years’ “Generation O” uniform line. The jersey sports a white base color, with black details and a color shift number meant to imitate the colors on a mallard ducks' head. Black is prominent on the pants with green details. The gloves and undergarments are black with white detailing.
The helmet design for this look is the "Fly Era" helmet with a matte black base, silver wings on the sides of the helmet, and a silver chrome face mask.
Oregon fans will remember the “Fly Era” first debuted for the Ducks during their 32-31 win against the Ohio State Buckeyes. The "Warp Speed" first flashed on the field at the "Big House" when Oregon took down the Michigan Wolverines 38-17.
The “Fly Era” uniform was introduced during the preseason, along with the “Gang Green” and the “Mighty Oregon” combinations. Famous former Oregon wide receiver D’Anthony Thomas and current senior linebacker Jeffrey Bassa showed off the uniform, with footage of a “black mamba” snake (inspired by Thomas’ nickname while playing) played between shots of the uniform.
"Warp Speed" was a surprise release during the season from the Ducks. The white version of the "Fly Era" design was leaked in a previous weekly recap video for the team and a former Duck Store post advertising the all-white jersey.
In an interview with Oregon Duck on Sports Illustrated and KOIN 6 Sports reporter Ally Osborne, the designers behind the “Generation O” uniform line, Todd Van Horne and Quinn Van Horne of Van Horne Designs, dove into the creation of the “Fly Era.”
“This one was a fun one,” said Quinn Van Horne. “The Fly Era jersey. The players have been talking [about this]. And you know, all the ideas come back from the players and that’s really what ‘Generation O’ is meant to encapsulate. There’s been so many decades of player input on these jerseys and finding unique pieces.”
Van Horne went on to explain the “Fly Era’s” connection to the older generations of Oregon Football.
“The diamond plate was inspired by a former player who liked the attitude of the heavy duty machinery and trucking and the wings were inspired by other players in ways. This was a fun way of - when we met with the Oregon players - we talked about ‘hey, we would love to find a way to honor all of these amazing eras of Oregon Football that has led to where we are today,” Quinn Van Horne said.
The “Generation O” collection includes the “Gang Green” all-green combination worn during the Ducks’ season opener against the Idaho Vandals, the “Mighty Oregon” white uniform with green helmet and green pants worn for the rivalry game against Oregon State, the “Heroes” uniform designed by Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s wife Sauphia Lanning and the family for a special cause and the Michigan State game, the previously mentioned “Fly Era” all black uniforms debuting against the Ohio State Buckeyes, and the also mentioned “Warp Speed” all white uniforms taking the field against Michigan. It's presumed all the uniforms for the "Generation O" line have been released.
The creativity and history connected to these uniforms can be rooted back to the athletic department’s long standing relationship with sportswear company Nike. A Youtube video released before the start of the 2024 season delves into the history behind the “swoosh” and the “O”.
Oregon’s new uniform era is overseen by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, and is crucial in approving designs before they’re manufactured by a company in Portland, Oregon. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
You can catch this Oregon uniform combination when Oregon takes on the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 16th at 4:30pm.
