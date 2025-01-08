Oregon Ducks' Bryce Boettcher Returns To Oregon Football: Houston Astros Draft Pick
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks secured a crucial player for next season's roster. Unlike most of Oregon's recent additions, this athlete isn’t an incoming freshman or even a player from the transfer portal. Rather, this is an athlete Oregon is all too familiar with: linebacker Bryce Boettcher is officially returning for the 2025 season.
Boettcher, a baseball Gold Glove winner, was selected in the 13th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. He will put his MLB dreams on hold for a second time to continue chasing a national championship with the Ducks.
Boettcher took to social media Tuesday to announce his decision to stay at Oregon, despite having a promising future as a professional athlete in the MLB.
Boettcher posted a video announcement on social media with the caption “Unfinished Business.” The video includes a quote from Boettcher: “I’m back,” it reads.
The linebacker, who grew up just a few miles from Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, returns to Oregon’s football program after a successful season with the Ducks. Boettcher racked up 50 solo tackles, had two sacks, a forced fumble, and an interception this season. Boettcher's dominant and reliable defensive performances throughout the season were a key factor in Oregon’s success, as the Ducks finished the regular season undefeated and claimed their 13th win over Penn State in the Big Ten Championship Game.
After the season, Oregon sought a waiver to grant Boettcher a fourth football season in 2025. Boettcher joined the football team as a walk-on for the 2022 season. The conclusion of the 2024 season marks just the third full season for Boettcher as a football player.
“If there was an opportunity to have Bryce back, that would be great for him. He certainly deserves it,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning when asked about the waiver ahead of the Rose Bowl. “He hasn’t played four seasons of football here. I think he deserves that opportunity if it comes his way.”
Luckily for Lanning and the Ducks, the waiver was approved, and Boettcher will return next season to play a fourth and final year of collegiate football. This return is significant for Oregon’s defense, as the program will be missing key players such as seniors Jeffrey Bassa and Jestin Jacobs to the 2025 NFL Draft.
Oregon’s linebacker room will also return sophomore Devon Jackson, who finished the season with 26 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. There is also a handful of young talent poised to make an impact in the coming season, such as Brayden Platt, Kamar Mothudi, Dylan Williams, and Jerry Mixon. Not to mention, Oregon also signed four-star linebacker Gavin Nix.
Boettcher isn’t the only player returning for another season. Receiver Evan Stewart also elected to come back despite having the opportunity to test his chances in the NFL Draft. The Ducks could also return safety Kobe Savage and defensive tackle Jarmaree Caldwell, thanks to a recent NCAA waiver that grants former junior college players four total years of eligibility at the Division I level.
With both Boettcher and Stewart returning, along with newcomers out of high school and the transfer portal, the Ducks have the chance to make yet another strong run at securing the program’s first national championship.
