Oregon Ducks Raise NFL Draft Stock At Senior Bowl Practices: Josh Conerly Jr., Jeffrey Bassa
Before the Senior Bowl on Saturday, a number of NFL Draft prospects took advantage of the practices during the week to catch the attention of the scouts and fellow players in attendance. Of them, Oregon Ducks linebacker Jeffrey Bassa and offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. appeared to have some of the best weeks of practice out of the entire group.
Jim Nagy, director of the Senior Bowl, announced the honors on Friday, and both Bassa and Conerly Jr. were voted as the top practice players on the National team.
More specifically, Bassa was voted as the top linebacker on his team, voted for by the offensive line, tight end, and running back prospects practicing against Bassa and the rest of the linebacker group. Additionally, Conerly Jr.'s award for the best offensive lineman on the National squad was voted on by the defensive line and linebacker groups.
The two sides in the Senior Bowl are called the National Team and American Team. Including Bassa and Conerly Jr., all six of Oregon's participants are on the National Team: quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, and defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell.
Johnson received some love on social media for his ability to create separation against opposing defensive backs. In one-on-one drills, Johnson made multiple highlight plays with his route running. Still, Iowa State receiver Jaylin Noel was voted as the practice player of the week after an impressive showing in practice.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Throws Record-Breaking Ball At Senior Bowl: Crushes Josh Allen Speed
MORE: NFL To Hire Ohio State Buckeyes Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Or Georgia Bulldogs To Land Nation’s No. 2 Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho?
However, the only two Ducks to earn awards from the week of practice were Conerly Jr. and Bassa. The honors were voted on by their peers, but it seems as though scouts and coaches have also taken notice of both Conerly Jr. and Bassa.
“Conerly was the best offensive lineman out here. He carried himself like a pro. That’s a player ready to play on Sunday,” an anonymous NFL scout said at the Senior Bowl.
The NFL Draft is not until April, and the NFL Combine begins on Feb. 27, but Conerly Jr. is already generating buzz as a potential first-round pick. On the other side, Bassa has earned the trust of coaches and will be wearing the green dot on his helmet, allowing him receive communication from his coaches on the field.
“I take a lot of pride in it,” Bassa told The Oregonian's James Crepea. “The ability to have the coaches trust me from what I’ve done at Oregon, especially here now there’s a lot of great linebackers out here, a lot of guys who could have wore the green dot first. For them to have the ability to trust me, that means a lot. That shows what I could do when it comes to aligning, assigning, making sure everybody’s right on our defense.
The Senior Bowl kicks off at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, and the game will be broadcast on NFL Network.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Makes History: Wins Stallings Award For Leadership
MORE: Illinois Coach Bret Bieliema Takes Shot At Los Angeles Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Why Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Declined NFL Pro Bowl Invite: Injury Procedure?
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Chris Hampton Candidate to Replace Ohio State Buckeyes' Jim Knowles?