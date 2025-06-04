Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Hosting Three 5-Star Recruits For Visits
Despite some losses on the recruiting trail this offseason, the Oregon Ducks are showing that they are still among the top programs to reckoned with for the best talent the 2026 class has to offer.
Per On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Ducks are hosting three 2026 five-star prospects for visits this weekend, as as linebacker Tyler Atkinson, wide receiver/cornerback Brandon Arrington and edge rusher Richard Wesley will all be in Eugene.
Wesley decommitted from Oregon on May 27, just 17 days after announcing his verbal pledge. Arrington and Atkinson have yet to announce their commitments. Regardless, all three can essentially handpick their desired destination and potentially enter their freshman years as instant-impact contributors for a College Football Playoff contender.
Wesley has upcoming official visits with the Texas Longhorns (June 20) and Ohio State Buckeyes (Aug. 30). A product of Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, CA, he's the No. 4 overall player in the state of California and the No. 6 overall edge rusher.
Wesley's recruitment has certainly been interesting. He announced his commitment to Oregon by jumping into a pool with a Ducks coach Dan Lanning, but it was all for not after he decommitted a little over two weeks later.
As for Atkinson, it's clear that he is a top priority for some of the top programs in the country. The Ducks have some major competition on the recruiting trail, with the Clemson Tigers being the only other team that has sealed an official visit with him. Atkinson confirmed this with a recent post on his Instagram story.
Atkinson has also recently spoke highly of Oregon, telling On3's Hayes Fawcett that he wants to help bring a championship to Eugene.
“I know I can grow, get developed, and help them win their first natty," Atkinson told Fawcett.
Arrington is arguably the most intriguing of the three due to his versatility as a wide receiver and cornerback. Listed as an athlete, he could bring some Travis Hunter-level hype to whichever school he chooses.
Arrington also has upcoming visits with the Alabama Crimson Tide (June 13), USC Trojans (June 17), and Texas A&M Aggies (June 20).
He's made it clear that he can play on both offense and defense, writing on X Wednesday that he can "play everything."
According to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins, Arrington's elite track speed has him seen as a "potential Olympic hopeful" for the 2028 summer games in Los Angeles.
"Dynamic two-sport athlete who doubles as one of the nation's top sprinters," Biggins wrote. "In fact, some have called him a potential Olympic hopeful in 2028 and he's already broken a pair of age group records set previously by Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. On the grid-iron, Arrington has made major strides at receiver and corner and is hoping to play on both sides of the ball at the next level."