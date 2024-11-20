Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals Motivational Tactics Are 'Overrated'
EUGENE – The No. 1 team in the nation, the Oregon Ducks, are fresh off a closer-than-expected victory in Camp Randall against the Wisconsin Badgers (16-13). The Ducks will now have a bye week before facing their rivals, the Washington Huskies, on Nov. 30th.
Although a time for the matchup has yet to be solidified, the three options for kickoff are 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.
Throughout the past two weeks, the undefeated Ducks have struggled in various areas, specifically penalties. The Ducks committed 12 penalties for 95 yards against Maryland and seven for 55 yards at Wisconsin—something they will need to clean up to beat the Huskies and win the Big Ten Conference title. The bye week also provides extra time for injured players, such as receiver Tez Johnson, defensive end Jordan Burch, and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, to recover in preparation to get back on the field.
What Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Said Ahead of the Bye Week:
Lanning on the status of Tez Johnson:
“Yeah, I'm not going to talk about injuries. You guys will see them on the field when they're ready to go.”
Lanning on unlimited official visits:
“I do think that's a problem solver for certainly a lot of new teams that have a lot of transition that's happening, but not necessarily for us.”
Lanning on his viral motivation techniques:
“I do think it's important to package information in unique ways, but ultimately I'd say motivation is overrated. You still have to go out there and go perform.”
Lanning on his coaching staff:
“It's the best staff I've ever been a part of, you know, in terms of preparation, in terms of self-awareness, you know, identifying something that we have to improve on. Our offensive staff, defensive staff, special teams, like really just our entire staff is phenomenal at that. Like, I think that's a trait that doesn't exist a lot. We always talk about, you know, our players being coachable, right? I think it's really important for coaches to be coachable and to have great self-awareness of, like, where can we improve? What do we do best? How can we attack the opponent? And that's what I think our coaching staff is elite at.”
Lanning on playing in close games:
“Yeah, ultimately, I think every team I've been a part of that's had success has had resilience.
“You know, games, you know, wins that required everyone's effort all the way to the very end and critical moments. And it certainly prepares you for moments like that that you'll have in the future.”
Lanning on the team’s seniors who were already with the program when he arrived:
“Just some unbelievable guys that, you know, have a goal and realize that they can accomplish that goal right here at Oregon. And I think they worked their tail off. And those are some of the, you know, critical leaders of this group that have really, you know, framed the culture for our team. And we always talk about this being a player-led team. I think that shows up, you know, with those guys.”
Lanning on Kenny Dillingham’s success at Arizona State:
“Yeah, we certainly text back and forth. I mean, I think he's done an unbelievable job taking that team where they're at right now. And I haven't really had an opportunity to watch them, but you can track them and see what they've done. And I know where it was at when he got there. So really impressive and glad he's doing so well.”
Lanning on bye week preparation, looking ahead to Washington Huskies:
“I think there's a lot of things that we can get better at. And it's really, it's really focused on us. You do get an opportunity to get a jump on another team, but I think the thing that you have to do first is evaluate yourself. So that's what this week's really been about: us improving, getting healthy, focusing on those details.”
Lanning on the transfer portal opening in December and if current team members who look to enter the portal will still be able to play in postseason:
“Probably not, but we're evaluating that. You know, guys have to make the best decision for them. And that's one of the things that's great about, you know, college football is they have, you know, that power, they have that right to be able to do that. But I think our team's in a really good place, and we'll have the right, the right guys here available to help us.”
Lanning on recruiting this week, signing day:
“We had a big personnel meeting, you know, earlier this week and, you know, continue to evaluate who we can add to our roster and where we're at with guys that are currently committed and be able to make those connections and tap in. So everything's—you know, the time of all of it doesn't necessarily make sense for our schedule, right? But that's what's great is who can manage that the best and adapt and do the best job of handling all those situations.”
