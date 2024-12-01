Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals True Passion After Beating Washington Huskies
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks took down the rival Washington Huskies 49-21 on Saturday night at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. It was Dan Lanning’s first win over Washington since taking over as Oregon coach. What did Lanning have to say in the immediate aftermath of the win?
“I think it meant a lot," said Lanning I go to bed every night thinking about them and wake up every morning thinking about them. So it’s nice to be able to think about a win, too.”
Dan Lanning on Win vs. Washington “Feels Good”
Heading into Saturday night game vs. rival Washington, Oregon coach Dan Lanning was yet to win vs. Washington. His record was vs the Huskies since taking over in 2022 was 0-3 with three losses all by 3 points. Lanning put that behind him Saturday as the Ducks routed the rival Huskies 49-21.
Immediately following the game, Lanning was asked how beating Washington felt in his postgame interview on the field.
“Feels good,” Lanning said. “I’m very proud of our players.”
There were only a handful of players on this Oregon roster that had experienced beating Washington, and that before Lanning got to Eugene. Lanning spoke about spoke about this year’s senior class of Ducks.
“Alright, that was a fun one. I’m really excited, more than anything for those 31 seniors that we got to recognize before the game started. They work so hard and some of them have been here since the day we got here, so for them to be able to enjoy a moment like that after hard work really excites me and certainly excites our team. Proud of our fans tonight. I thought they showed up, and certainly made an impact. You know you come to Oregon to play in games and moments like that," said Lanning.
Oregon now will move on to the Big Ten championship game where they will face off against Penn State. What does this mean to Lanning and his team?
“The opportunity to do something special,” Lanning said. “First year in the conference. To get an opportunity in a game like that against a great team.”
Penn State clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship game following their win over Maryland and a shocking Ohio State loss to Michigan. The Ducks will face the Nittany Lions in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Big Ten Title Game Up Next for Ducks
In their first year in the conference, the Oregon Ducks will be in the Big Ten championship game. Dating back to their time in the Pac-12, Oregon will now play in the conference championship game for the fourth time in the last five years.
It has been a long time since Penn State last made it to the Big Ten title game. The last time they played for the conference championship was in 2016, and the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin en route to a Rose Bowl game appearance.
