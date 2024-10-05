Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State: Ducks Dominate, Setup Ohio State Showdown
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks played host to the Michigan State Spartans in Autzen Stadium in a game that was their the first-ever home stand as a Big Ten program. The Ducks put up their most impressive performance of the season so far and won dominantly by the score of 31-10.
Chaos. That’s the only word to describe the beginning of the game between the Oregon Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. The second half? It wasn't pretty, but dare say Oregon looked like a Big Ten team?
"Playing physical and making sure we run the ball. Taking away some of the decision-making," said coach Dan Lanning in the FOX post-game interview. Sometimes the game is that simple.
The first quarter was a roller coaster ride that saw each team have goal-line turnovers. Oregon forced a fumble on Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles only for quarterback Dillon Gabriel to throw an uncharacteristic interception on a head-scratching decision.
The opening quarter also saw 10 total first downs, an impressive catch from the ground by wide receiver Traeshon Holden, and a punishing throwback run from running back Jordan James who finished the first quarter with 83 yards on eight attempts. The frame ultimately ended with a nine-yard Dillon Gabriel touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead.
The second quarter saw ups and downs, but the main takeaway was Oregon’s ability to impose its will in the trenches. The Ducks finished the first half with 192 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. Jordan James rushed for a career-high 151 yards on 16 attempts with one touchdown. That’s a direct reflection of the improvement along the offensive line.
The Ducks defensive line also dominated on the other side of the ball. The Ducks front seven finished with three sacks and four tackles for loss while holding the Spartan rushing attack to only 21 rushing yards. One of the biggest questions coming into the season was how Oregon’s, and all of the PAC-12 transplants, trenches would be able to stand up for Big Ten units.
So far, so good. The Ducks took a commanding 21-0 lead into halftime and never looked back.
Dillion Gabriel is one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in college football history. He’s played at three different prominent programs and left his mark at each stop. The expectation that comes with that can sometimes be hard to live up to. With that experience and talent, there’s not much room for error. Mistakes that would be excused from lesser players simply don’t go ignored.
Gabriel isn’t playing poorly. Even if he’s had poor moments, to categorize his overall play in the frame would be disingenuous. Still, the goal of Gabriel and the Ducks isn’t to just be a good team. It’s to be the best, to win a national championship. That goal requires extraordinary attention to detail. Gabriel has to be better, especially in the red zone. Two weeks in a row he’s thrown red zone interceptions and three total.
Some of that blame can be attributed to offensive coordinator Will Stein. Stein has been the architect of two of the best passing attacks in the NCAA. Sometimes, it’s better to make the game simple though. Leaning on the running game more, especially in the red area, can alleviate mental lapses and turnover probability.
The same goes for the open field to be honest. The screen game and the quick passing game have been effective to a degree but certainly become predictable. It’s been good enough, but again, the big dogs are coming. Maybe they’ve been saving the versatility and variety for the tougher opponents.
Gabriel responds tremendously each time he makes a poor mistake, but avoiding the mistake altogether will be critical for the Ducks against tougher opposition.
Ohio State in Autzen is next. No more quizzes, the real midterm exam is here.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Secure Recruiting Visit With Son of Former NFL Star
MORE: How To Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan State: Channel, Streaming, Preview, Prediction
MORE: USC Trojans' Bear Alexander Interested in Transfer To Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting Pushing To Flip USC Trojans Four-Star Commit
MORE: Largest College Football Stadiums: Ranking Oregon Ducks In Big Ten Conference
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Passes Bo Nix, Makes NCAA History