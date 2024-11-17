Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel's Clutch Throw: 'A Little Luck'
The Oregon Ducks survived the Wisconsin Badgers for a 16-13 win on Saturday night thanks to a tipped interception by defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei with 1:38 to play. If not for the wizardry of Dillon Gabriel at the start fourth quarter, it's possible the Ducks would have walked away with their first loss of the season.
On fourth-and-nine at the Wisconsin 41-yard line on the first snap of the fourth quarter, Gabriel's throw could go down as one of the more underrated plays for the Ducks this season. He took the snap, rolled to his comfortable left side and somehow found a diving tight end Terrance Ferguson in traffic for a 15-yard gain.
Considering the lack of production both offenses had, this play proved incredibly crucial as it led to Oregon's only touchdown of the game. Running back Jordan James punched in an 11-yard score three plays later to tie the game at 13-all.
After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared his thoughts on the play.
"I don't know about risk overthinking," Lanning said. "We basically said, if we saw the look that we thought we liked, we would, we would run it and we didn't, and we would take a delay of game and punt. We were in the look that we liked, and then they actually checked out of that, you know, the look that we liked. But our guys did a good job executing the scramble drill. Let's credit to T Ferg, credit the offensive line and Dillon for taking advantage of that opportunity."
He admitted that the play involved a bit of luck, something that every undefeated season with have a little of.
"Yeah, I mean, we probably had a little good luck there, right?" Lanning said. "But we also had a play that guy makes a great catch and certain impressive play by Dillon and to keep it alive and find somebody down the field."
Gabriel finished the game 22 of 31 passing for 218 yards, no touchdowns and one interception at the goal line. It was far from a Heisman-level performance for the potential finalist, but he came up big when it mattered most.
The Ducks will head into their bye week before hosting the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.
