Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts to Dillon Gabriel's Clutch Throw: 'A Little Luck'

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel delivered some more magic in the win over the Wisconsin Badgers, and Oregon coach Dan Lanning revealed his reaction after the game.

Zach Dimmitt

Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and coach Dan Lanning embrace after defeating Maryland at Autzen Stadium.
The Oregon Ducks survived the Wisconsin Badgers for a 16-13 win on Saturday night thanks to a tipped interception by defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei with 1:38 to play. If not for the wizardry of Dillon Gabriel at the start fourth quarter, it's possible the Ducks would have walked away with their first loss of the season.

On fourth-and-nine at the Wisconsin 41-yard line on the first snap of the fourth quarter, Gabriel's throw could go down as one of the more underrated plays for the Ducks this season. He took the snap, rolled to his comfortable left side and somehow found a diving tight end Terrance Ferguson in traffic for a 15-yard gain.

Dillon Gabriel
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) looks to throw a pass during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Considering the lack of production both offenses had, this play proved incredibly crucial as it led to Oregon's only touchdown of the game. Running back Jordan James punched in an 11-yard score three plays later to tie the game at 13-all.

After the game, Oregon coach Dan Lanning shared his thoughts on the play.

"I don't know about risk overthinking," Lanning said. "We basically said, if we saw the look that we thought we liked, we would, we would run it and we didn't, and we would take a delay of game and punt. We were in the look that we liked, and then they actually checked out of that, you know, the look that we liked. But our guys did a good job executing the scramble drill. Let's credit to T Ferg, credit the offensive line and Dillon for taking advantage of that opportunity."

Dillon Gabriel
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He admitted that the play involved a bit of luck, something that every undefeated season with have a little of.

"Yeah, I mean, we probably had a little good luck there, right?" Lanning said. "But we also had a play that guy makes a great catch and certain impressive play by Dillon and to keep it alive and find somebody down the field."

Gabriel finished the game 22 of 31 passing for 218 yards, no touchdowns and one interception at the goal line. It was far from a Heisman-level performance for the potential finalist, but he came up big when it mattered most.

The Ducks will head into their bye week before hosting the Washington Huskies on Nov. 30.

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt I graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

