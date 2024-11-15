What Wisconsin Badgers Coach Luke Fickell Said About Oregon Ducks, Dillon Gabriel
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks hit the road for the final time in the regular season as they travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on the Wisconsin Badgers in Camp Randall Stadium.
Badgers' coach Luke Fickell spoke at length about how the Ducks may be the best team that Wisconsin has lined up against this season.
Fickell said on Monday that the Badgers are going challenged by the explosive offensive that the Ducks possess.
“They are going to be challenged in different ways,” Fickell noted. “You can be challenged each and every week in a lot of different ways. This one will be one we maybe haven’t seen the entire year. The ability for them to throw the ball down the field, the dynamic of the wide receivers they have and the quarterback’s ability. . . to make plays both with his feet and through the air.”
It's been a tough year for the Badgers as their season hasn't gone exactly to plan. They sit at 5-4, currently in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten. Despite the adversity, Fickell remains adamant that his team hasn't lost hope for the season and knows that a win over the Ducks could put some juice back into the program.
“You continue to remind them that this is what we signed up for. We recognize that this league, and college football in general, is evolving. This is what you play for. You have every opportunity to go out there and earn the respect that you want," Fickell said.
The Badgers are going to have to play better defense than they did in their last outing, giving up 42 points to Iowa in a 42-10 loss on Nov. 2. Fickell, a defensive-minded coach, knows his unit needs to play better, but he has faith in his team to get the job done.
"We've got guys who we believe are really good football players. They're gonna be put in some positions to be challenged. . . . I've got the utmost confidence they'll step up to the challenge," Fickell said.
Oregon is currently favored by 13.5 points heading into Saturday's showdown with the Badgers. The game will be broadcasted on NBC and kickoff is at 4:30 p.m.
