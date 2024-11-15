Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel To Win Heisman, Follow Marcus Mariota's Footsteps?
EUGENE- Ever since Oregon Ducks starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel arrived at the University of Oregon, the 23-year-old quarterback has drawn comparisons to Oregon Ducks legend and Heisman winner Marcus Mariota. Beyond the fact that both Gabriel and Mariota are outstanding quarterbacks who have led Oregon to historic seasons, they both wear the number eight jersey and are from Oahu, Hawaii. On Thursday, Oregon Football’s award-winning video team released a video highlighting both quarterbacks' journey and how their accomplishments and achievements go beyond football.
This season, Heisman hopeful quarterback Dillon Gabriel is following in Mariota's footsteps; however, like Mariota's journey, Gabriel's success isn't defined by a trophy or personal accolades. Rather, it is defined by hard work, perseverance, and proving to the next generation of great quarterbacks that anything is possible when you put your mind to it.
At the University of Oregon’s Hatfield-Dowlin Complex, Oregon’s primary football facility, Mariota’s Heisman trophy is on display. The platform holding the prestigious Heisman trophy, won by Mariota in 2014, is adorned with symbols and words that hold significant meaning to Mariota, such as “Kalani Falcons Pop Warner,” where Mariota got his start, and “Saint Louis School Crusaders, Men of Kalaepohaku,” which represents his high school. Surrounding the platform holding the trophy are eight stones to represent the Kingdom of Hawaii, Mariota’s home.
“As you come into this space, just realize that it’s an important place not only for myself and my family but for the entire state of Hawaii,” said Mariota at the unveiling ceremony for his Heisman.
This space was intended by Mariota to inspire, and ten years later, the space and Mariota’s legacy have done just that
“Growing up, we've always watched Marcus Mariota playing football at the University of Oregon. He was kind of a trailblazer for the Hawaii quarterback and crew and, you know, a guy who did it on a big stage and continued to represent himself in the right way and what a role model to look up to,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel is not only looking up to Mariota's legacy, but he is living it while simultaneously building a legacy for himself. Although Gabriel has said multiple times throughout the 2024 football season that he is “not a big personal accolades guy,” his achievements are not to be ignored.
The quarterback who was once given an undrafted free agent NFL draft grade is now the leader of the No. 1 football team in the nation. Gabriel holds the record for NCAA total touchdowns, leads the FBS with a 74 percent completion rate, and tops the Big Ten conference in passing yards (2,848) and touchdowns (22). Gabriel is also a favorite to win a Heisman Trophy of his own.
“Every time he’s out there leading in these big games, it’s not just Dillon Gabriel winning the game—it’s Hawaii boy, it’s a Mililani boy, it’s an 808 boy, it’s possible, it’s real because he’s done it. That’s why he’s an inspiration,” said Gabriel’s former high school coach Rod York.
Ahead of the season, Gabriel received Marcus Mariota's blessing to represent and wear the number eight on his jersey, a number that holds great significance to the two quarterbacks.
“He’s representing it well. That number has always been about Hawaii,” said Mariota. “There’s eight Hawaiian islands. For us, that’s always kind of been my mantra. Just whenever I see the eight, that just reminds me of home."
“I think it’s always tough leaving home, so it’s a reminder of knowing why I’m doing it, of that bigger dream of wanting to accomplish all of the goals that I had when I was eight or nine years old.”
Gabriel’s journey as an Oregon Duck is far from over. Gabriel intends to lead the 10-0 Ducks to an undefeated regular season before heading to the Big Ten Conference Championship and the College Playoff. However, Gabriel has just one goal in mind:
“I’m chasing wins,” says Gabriel.
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Earns New Nickname From Jim Harbaugh
MORE: Will Five-Star Na’eem Offord Flip From Ohio State To Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning?
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Wisconsin Badgers Prediction: Ducks on Upset Alert?
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Commit Chris Henry Jr. Flip To Oregon Ducks? Recruiting Flip Push
MORE: How to Watch Oregon Ducks vs. Wisconsin Badgers: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel
MORE: Oregon Ducks Football Season Ticket Prices To Increase Next Season
MORE: Oregon Ducks Reveal New Uniform Combination for Wisconsin Badgers Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Wisconsin's Jack Del Rio Resigns After Drunk Driving Arrest Before Oregon Ducks Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Wisconsin Badgers At Camp Randall Stadium
MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Updates: Jordan James, Jordan Burch Before Wisconsin
MORE: NFL Teams Interested in Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning?