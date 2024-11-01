Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Identifies 'Game Wreckers' vs. Michigan Wolverines
Despite their shortcomings so far this season, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is hardly taking the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines lightly.
When speaking to the media early in the week ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup at "The Big House," Lanning praised the Michigan defensive front, which features three future NFL draft picks in defensive tackles Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham along with outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart.
"You watch them and they're game wreckers, right?" Lanning said of Graham and Grant. "They're guys that you have to have a game plan for. But 78 (Grant), 55 (Graham) both, they make an impact. Consistent in the game. They beat single blocks. They're certainly good against double teams, they're good against the run and the pass. So they're guys that you have to spend time and effort for. And anytime you have guys like that up front, it makes it easier to cover in the back end."
As for Stewart, Lanning pointed to his versatility as a pass rusher.
"It's power and twitch," Lanning said. "Again, plays with power, but also has speed and twitch and ability. So it's not just -- certainly not a finesse rusher. He plays it a certain way, but he's a talented guy."
So far this season, Graham has tallied 30 total tackles (14 solo), a career-high 3.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Grant has posted 18 total tackles (12 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. Stewart has been a monster off the edge with 27 total tackles (17 solo), a team-high 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Fortunately for Oregon, another potential draft pick on the Michigan defense might not play. Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson is dealing with an injury, and coach Sherrone Moore made it appear as if he'll miss a game or two. This will give the Ducks one less playmaker to worry about.
"He’ll for sure [play again] this season. We’ll see how it works out this week and what he can do," Moore said. "So we’ll just let the doctors handle that. . . . Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that. . . . If he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat. I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he’s a competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates.”
