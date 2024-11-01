Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Identifies 'Game Wreckers' vs. Michigan Wolverines

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is paying close attention to the Michigan Wolverines defense, particularly 'game wreckers' like Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham.

Zach Dimmitt

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning visits with players before a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
In this story:

Despite their shortcomings so far this season, Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning is hardly taking the defending national champion Michigan Wolverines lightly.

When speaking to the media early in the week ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup at "The Big House," Lanning praised the Michigan defensive front, which features three future NFL draft picks in defensive tackles Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham along with outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart.

Dan Lannin
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning greets Oregon tight end Patrick Herbert as the No. 1 Oregon Ducks host the No. 21 Illinois Fighting Illini Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You watch them and they're game wreckers, right?" Lanning said of Graham and Grant. "They're guys that you have to have a game plan for. But 78 (Grant), 55 (Graham) both, they make an impact. Consistent in the game. They beat single blocks. They're certainly good against double teams, they're good against the run and the pass. So they're guys that you have to spend time and effort for. And anytime you have guys like that up front, it makes it easier to cover in the back end."

As for Stewart, Lanning pointed to his versatility as a pass rusher.

"It's power and twitch," Lanning said. "Again, plays with power, but also has speed and twitch and ability. So it's not just -- certainly not a finesse rusher. He plays it a certain way, but he's a talented guy."

So far this season, Graham has tallied 30 total tackles (14 solo), a career-high 3.5 sacks and one pass breakup. Grant has posted 18 total tackles (12 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries and four pass breakups. Stewart has been a monster off the edge with 27 total tackles (17 solo), a team-high 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Josaiah Stewart
Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive end Josaiah Stewart (0) pursues a play on defense against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Fortunately for Oregon, another potential draft pick on the Michigan defense might not play. Wolverines star cornerback Will Johnson is dealing with an injury, and coach Sherrone Moore made it appear as if he'll miss a game or two. This will give the Ducks one less playmaker to worry about.

"He’ll for sure [play again] this season. We’ll see how it works out this week and what he can do," Moore said. "So we’ll just let the doctors handle that. . . . Will has no plan of just shutting it down or anything like that. . . . If he could go out there, he would go out there in a heartbeat. I know that he’ll be back out there at some point this season, whether it’s this week, next week, whatever it is. And there’s zero doubt in my mind that he’s a competitor that wants to be out there with his teammates.”

MORE: Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert Leading NFL, Showing Rare Emotion

MORE: How Ohio State, Penn State Winner Impacts Oregon Ducks, Big Ten, College Football Playoff

MORE: How to Watch No. 1 Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel

MORE: Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing Five-Star Commit Brandon Finney to Penn State? Flip Looms

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines Injury Update: Star Cornerback Will Johnson Out?

MORE: Mater Dei Linebacker Nasir Wyatt Reveals Why He Committed To Oregon Ducks Over USC

MORE: Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Terrance Ferguson Return To Practice

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Snubs Oregon Ducks? Ranking Best College Football Teams

MORE: Oregon Ducks Uniforms Release: All-White 'Warp Speed' Uniforms for Michigan Game

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is a journalist contributing to the Oregon Ducks, Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies on SI websites. Dimmitt I graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 2022 with a Bachelors degree in Journalism.

Home/Football