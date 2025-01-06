Oregon Ducks' Derrick Harmon Declares for NFL Draft: First Round Grade?
Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Derrick Harmon has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Harmon played four seasons of college football, three with Michigan State before transferring to Oregon, but the talented lineman has decided to forgo his additional year of eligibility in favor of the NFL.
Harmon joins wide receiver Tez Johnson and running back Jordan James as Oregon players who have publicly declared for the NFL Draft. He revealed his decision in a statement on social media, and he started by thanking his family.
"Thanks to my parents and family for all of your support and love during this journey! Without you all, none of this would be possible!" wrote Harmon.
Harmon continued by thanking Ducks coach Dan Lanning as well as the Oregon fans.
"I want to thank coach Lanning for believing in me and bringing me to Oregon. I also want to thank the fans for your support all season. You guys really made Autzen Stadium a place to remember."
Lanning brought in Harmon from Michigan State to add depth along the defensive line depth as Oregon prepared to compete in the Big Ten, and he made an impact on Oregon's defense in his one season in Eugene. Harmon finished the season with five sacks and five forced fumbles.
Harmon was featured in a recent video by the Big Ten Network, highlighting his dedication to his family and the leap of faith that was transferring across the country to Oregon. His mom suffered a stroke, leaving her paralyzed on her left side, while Harmon was a sophomore Michigan State.
"Even coming to Oregon, that's something I really told the coaches. Like, my mom is someone that has to be involved. . . . She's my everything," said Harmon.
In his social media post, Harmon also thanked former Spartans coach Mel Tucker and those at Michigan State. The defensive lineman spent a majority of his college career in East Lansing after growing up in Detroit, Michigan.
He finished his draft announcement by thanking his teammates.
"To the guys, the relationships we built will go way beyond the locker room," Harmon said. "I will forever call you guys my brothers. You know this is deeper than football."
As an NFL Draft prospect, Harmon generated buzz during his final season at Oregon. Some mock drafts have Harmon being selected as high as the first round, while many expect him to be picked in the second or third round.
