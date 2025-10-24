Ducks Digest

What Oregon's Dierre Hill Jr. Said About 'Amazing Mentor' Kenjon Barner

The Oregon Ducks have seen a true freshman emerge as their second-leading rusher mid-way through the year. Dierre Hill Jr. credits his mentor, Ducks' Hall of Famer Kenjon Barner, for getting him prepared to handle potentially being in a big role.

Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA: Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner (24) prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2013 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan. 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA: Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner (24) prior to the game against the Kansas State Wildcats during the 2013 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have produced a lot of household names at the running back position. Fast forward to the present and the Ducks have a handful of talented, young running backs who could etch their names onto the list of recent Oregon greats.

Oregon freshman Dierre Hill Jr., has taken advantage of the program's lineage at running back and turned to former Ducks' star Kenjon Barner for advice and guidance as he navigates his first year in college.

Legendary Mentor

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) carries the ball during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After footage of Hill and Barner embracing after the former's big game vs. Penn State, where he had hauled in a touchdown reception and ran for 82 yards on 10 carries, came out, Hill said that Barner has been a mentor figure to him throughout his freshman season and credits him for helping ease his transition into college football.

"Kenjon is an amazing mentor. I had a full spring to talk to him and just get to know him. He was like here coaching us as well, giving us pointers and tips. It's really been great, especially him being an Oregon legend. That's truly a blessing to me...not a lot of people can say they hugged Kenjon Barner and got valuable time from him. It was just truly a blessing and an honor," Hill said.

Kenjon At Oregon

Jan 3, 2013; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Kenjon Barner (24) carries the ball against the Kansas State Wildcats in the 2013 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school, Barner signed to Oregon. He redshirted during his true freshman year in 2008 before breaking onto the scene the following season.

In 2009 as a redshirt freshman, Barner earned Pac-10 all-honorable mention honors thanks to his work on special teams. He racked up 1,020 yards on kickoff returns, which set a school record. His season totals on offense included 366 yards and three touchdowns.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2010, Barner's role on the offensive took a huge leap. With 551 yards and six touchdowns, Barner finished as the second-leading rusher for an Oregon team that made a run to the national title game vs. Auburn.

After filling much nearly the same role during his redshirt junior year in 2011, Barner finally became the lead back during his senior year in 2012. He ended the season as a second team AP All-American and first team all-conference because he rushed for 1,767 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Barner was a sixth-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers.


Star In The Making?

Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Dierre Hill Jr. (23) runs with the ball during the second half against Montana State Bobcats defensive back Carson Williams (8) at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Hill earned a sizable role within Oregon's offense right out of the gate. During his collegiate debut, he rushed for five times and 48 yards in the Ducks' win over Montana State. Since then, he's battled a couple of veterans in Jayden Limar and Noah Whittington for carries.

Currently, Hill is the team's second-leading rusher with 329 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. Interestingly enough, the 34 carries are good enough for fourth-best on the team, making hill extremely efficient with the ball in his hands.

Only a true freshman, Hill has a chance to become a special player for the Ducks if he continues to develop.

