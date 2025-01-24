Why New England Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Should Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year
New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez bounced back in his second NFL season after his rookie campaign was cut short by a torn labrum. He only started four games for the Patriots in 2023.
In 2024, Gonzalez was named to the AP's All-Pro Second Team and a finalist for the AP's Comeback Player of the Year. Why should he win the NFL award?
Gonzalez started 16 games at the No. 1 cornerback position for the New England defense. He had 59 total tackles, 11 pass deflections, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery that lead to a touchdown.
Gonzalez was lockdown in man-coverage and covered the likes of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, and New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams.
“One of the best things about Christian, especially at that position, is he’s very even-keeled. He’s not overly emotional one way or another. He’s got a good, calm demeanor. A lot like (Stephon) Gilmore did.”- Bill Belichick on WEEI
He ranked No. 7 in passer rating with 70.5 and No. 10 in completion rate with 54.8 percent among 77 qualified players around the league. Gonzalez is already one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and will be the cornerstone piece of the New England franchise as he heads into his third season under new head coach Mike Vrabel.
"Just the skill and the poise that he plays with at cornerback for a young player is kind of unseen. You see it in the greats. You kind of seen it when Jalen Ramsey came out and he just, whoever he was in front of, he just stayed in front of and he covered any match."- Matthew Judon on NBC Sports Boston
Gonzalez started his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes from 2020-21 before transferring to the Oregon Ducks for his final season where he recorded 50 tackles, seven pass deflections, and four interceptions. After being named to the All-Pac-12 First Team under coach Dan Lanning in 2022, he was drafted by New England with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
"If you were building a player in Madden, you'd create them very similar to Christian. Especially for the corner position. He's got length, he's got size, he's got speed. He carries that size very effortlessly and he can obviously run... He has great ball skills... And then maybe more importantly in my mind is he has the mindset."- Dan Lanning on the Next Pats Podcast
All NFL awards will be presented on Feb. 6, 2025, at 6 p.m. PT at Saenger Theatre in New Orleans ahead of the Super Bowl.
