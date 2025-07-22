Ducks Digest

Which Oregon Ducks Earned Preseason All-Big Ten Team Honors?

Several Oregon Ducks were named to a recent All-Big Ten Team ahead of the 2025 season. The Penn State Nittany Lions and Ohio State Buckeyes were also well-represented, with wide receiver Jeremiah Smith tabbed as the player of the year favorite.

Ally Osborne

Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) and Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) leave the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu (72) and Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) leave the field after the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the 2025 season nears closer and closer, more information about the Oregon Ducks' roster talent gets clearer.

On Monday, before Big Ten Media Days began, USA Today released its preseason All-Big Ten Team, a typically reliable source for predicting key players at each team in the conference.

The Ducks made out with five nominations, three on defense, two on offense. Only two of Oregon's highlighted athletes were with the program the season prior.

Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan.
Oregon inside linebacker Bryce Boettcher walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USA TODAY Sports Network All-Big Ten Team for 2025 Preseason

Offense:

Quarterback: Drew Allar, Penn State
Running back (2): Jonah Coleman, Washington; Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Wide receiver (2): Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Tight end: Max Klare, Ohio State
Offensive tackle (2): Gennings Dunker, Iowa; Isaiah World, Oregon
Offensive guard (2): Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State; Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
Offensive center: Logan Jones, Iowa

Defense & Specialists:

Defensive line (4): Zane Durant, Penn State; Gabe Jacas, Illinois; Mikail Kamara, Indiana; Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
Linebacker (3): Bryce Boettcher, Oregon; Aiden Fisher, Indiana; Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Defensive backs (4): Caleb Downs, Ohio State; D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana; Dillon Thieneman, Oregon; (tie) Koi Perich, Minnesota and Xavier Scott, Illinois
Kicker: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
Punter: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
All-purpose: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa

MORE: Surprising List Of Biggest NIL Spenders In College Football


MORE: NFL Insider Kay Adams Reveals Denver Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix Hot Take

MORE: College Football Fans React To Oregon Quarterback Bryson Beaver's Giant Jump In Recruiting Rankings

MORE: Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders Update in Cleveland Browns Quarterback Competition

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16,
Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) reacts after a Penn State Nittany Lions touchdown Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, during the NCAA football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. Penn State Nittany Lions won 49-10. / Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's also important to note that USA TODAY named Oregon transfer via Tulane, running back Makhi Hughes, as their "Newcomer of the year." Hughes did not make the All-Big Ten team lists.

James Franklin of Penn State was named to be the preseason coach of the year and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was pointed to as the player of the year.

What does this mean for Oregon? First off, USA TODAY believes the Ducks will fight to retain their conference title as an underdog, but Penn State is predicted to win the conference with quarterback Drew Allar, who typically tops the conference's preseason media quarterback rankings.

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) rushes up the field against Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28)
Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) rushes up the field against Oregon Ducks linebacker Bryce Boettcher (28) on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, during the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Though preseason rankings aren't the end all be all of how a season will shake out, they double-confirm that Oregon has to fight through a veteran Penn State team to make waves this season, which comes sooner than later with the Ducks facing the Nittany Lions on the road on September 27, a re-match of last years' conference championship.

Oregon's two all-conference selections in the preseason come on the offensive line, but do the Ducks have enough talented athletes and playmakers to help out quarterback Dante Moore? Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq showed off his explosiveness against Penn State in 2024, and the Ducks are adding freshman receiver Dakorien Moore.

For Duck fans, it should come as a source of assuredness that Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State were overwhelmingly chosen by media members in a USA TODAY poll about which Big Ten teams will rise to the top.

feed

Published
Ally Osborne
ALLY OSBORNE

A reporter for Oregon Ducks on SI, Ally Osborne is a born and raised Oregonian. She graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021 after interning for the Oregon Sports Network with experience working on live sporting broadcasts for ESPN, FOX Sports, the PAC 12 Network, and Runnerspace. Osborne continued her career in Bend, Oregon as a broadcast reporter in 2021 for Central Oregon Daily News while writing for Oregon Ducks on SI. Since then, Osborne is entering her third season reporting for the publication and is frequently the on-site reporter for home games at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. She is currently the host of lifestyle shows "Everyday Northwest" and "Tower Talk Live" for KOIN 6 News in Portland, Oregon. Osborne also works as a sports reporter for KOIN 6's "Game On" sports department. In her free time, Osborne is an avid graphic designer, making art commissions for athletes across her home state. Osborne's designs have even become tattoos for a few Duck athletes.

Home/Football