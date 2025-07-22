Which Oregon Ducks Earned Preseason All-Big Ten Team Honors?
As the 2025 season nears closer and closer, more information about the Oregon Ducks' roster talent gets clearer.
On Monday, before Big Ten Media Days began, USA Today released its preseason All-Big Ten Team, a typically reliable source for predicting key players at each team in the conference.
The Ducks made out with five nominations, three on defense, two on offense. Only two of Oregon's highlighted athletes were with the program the season prior.
USA TODAY Sports Network All-Big Ten Team for 2025 Preseason
Offense:
Quarterback: Drew Allar, Penn State
Running back (2): Jonah Coleman, Washington; Nicholas Singleton, Penn State
Wide receiver (2): Elijah Sarratt, Indiana; Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
Tight end: Max Klare, Ohio State
Offensive tackle (2): Gennings Dunker, Iowa; Isaiah World, Oregon
Offensive guard (2): Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State; Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
Offensive center: Logan Jones, Iowa
Defense & Specialists:
Defensive line (4): Zane Durant, Penn State; Gabe Jacas, Illinois; Mikail Kamara, Indiana; Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon
Linebacker (3): Bryce Boettcher, Oregon; Aiden Fisher, Indiana; Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Defensive backs (4): Caleb Downs, Ohio State; D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana; Dillon Thieneman, Oregon; (tie) Koi Perich, Minnesota and Xavier Scott, Illinois
Kicker: Dominic Zvada, Michigan
Punter: Ryan Eckley, Michigan State
All-purpose: Kaden Wetjen, Iowa
It's also important to note that USA TODAY named Oregon transfer via Tulane, running back Makhi Hughes, as their "Newcomer of the year." Hughes did not make the All-Big Ten team lists.
James Franklin of Penn State was named to be the preseason coach of the year and Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was pointed to as the player of the year.
What does this mean for Oregon? First off, USA TODAY believes the Ducks will fight to retain their conference title as an underdog, but Penn State is predicted to win the conference with quarterback Drew Allar, who typically tops the conference's preseason media quarterback rankings.
Though preseason rankings aren't the end all be all of how a season will shake out, they double-confirm that Oregon has to fight through a veteran Penn State team to make waves this season, which comes sooner than later with the Ducks facing the Nittany Lions on the road on September 27, a re-match of last years' conference championship.
Oregon's two all-conference selections in the preseason come on the offensive line, but do the Ducks have enough talented athletes and playmakers to help out quarterback Dante Moore? Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq showed off his explosiveness against Penn State in 2024, and the Ducks are adding freshman receiver Dakorien Moore.
For Duck fans, it should come as a source of assuredness that Oregon, Ohio State, and Penn State were overwhelmingly chosen by media members in a USA TODAY poll about which Big Ten teams will rise to the top.