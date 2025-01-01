Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Evan Stewart Suffers Pregame Injury, Out vs. Ohio State, Rose Bowl

Oregon Ducks receiver Evan Stewart will not play vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl due to an injury sustained in pregame warm ups. Stewart is out for the game.

Bri Amaranthus

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

PASADENA - The Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes are facing off in the College Football Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl with National Championship hopes on the line. Notably, Oregon receiver Evan Stewart, who is dressed in uniform and appeared ready on the sideline, is out for the game.

Per the ESPN broadcast, Stewart suffered an injury during pregame warmups, and he is out for the game against Ohio State.

Stewart was very impactful in Oregon's regular season win vs. the Buckeyes, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown in the 32-31 victory in Autzen Stadium.

Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA.
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Instead of utilizing Stewart, Justius Lowe and Gary Bryant Jr. have entered the game.

Stewart was in attendance at Oregon's media day on Monday and there has been no word of an illness or any disciplinary actions regarding Stewart. He was not on the offical injury report ahead of the game.

This season, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has connected with Stewart for two passes of 60-plus yards, including a season-long 69 yard completion in Oregon's win over No. 2 Ohio State on Oct. 12.

Stewart is Oregon's No. 2 receiver with 609 receiving yards on 48 receptions and five touchdowns.

At kickoff, the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium was about 60 percent Oregon fans and 40 percent Ohio State fans. An impressive feat for the Buckeyes fans who made the long journey.

Oregon Ducks fans and Ohio State Buckeyes fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena
Oregon Ducks fans and Ohio State Buckeyes fans at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena / Bri Amaranthus
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024.
Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning speaks during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Addresses Injuries, Oregon Ducks' Trickery, Rose Bowl Matchup

MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix 'Jealous' Of Brother Tez Johnson, Oregon Ducks' Rose Bowl

MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Unveil White Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Oregon Ducks

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press confer
Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day shakes hands with Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a Rose Bowl press conference in Los Angeles on Dec. 31, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kickoff between Oregon and Ohio State was on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. The Buckeyes got off to a hot offensive start, jumping to a 24-0 start thanks to a 45-yard touchdown from Ohio State quarterback Will Howard to receiver Jeremiah Smith and then a 42-yard touchdown pass to receiver Emeka Egbuka.

The Ducks have not been able to get anything going offensively yet.

Ahead of the season, Stewart transferred from Texas A&M, possibly the biggest get for theDucks in the transfer portal by coach Dan Lanning.

"I want to show that I am a jack of all trades," said Stewart. "...I can go up and get it like a big receiver, I can move like a little receiver. I've got great hands, I'm very quick, very fast."

What was Stewart's goal while at Oregon?

"That ball, man. I'm trying to get those passes," Stewart said. "(Oregon) suited everything that I was looking for. I wanted to bein a great program that had a lot of order and construction. Everything is so much better here, honestly, I'm happy with my decision."

With a victory, Oregon would advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals in Arlington, Texas, to pla the Texas Longhorns at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Texas narrowly beat the Arizona State Sun Devils, 39-31 in overtime.

MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniforms for Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Rose Bowl Injury Update: Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence 


MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Reacts to Overtime Cincinnati Bengals Loss, NFL Playoffs

MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Ticket Prices Rise, College Football Playoff Quarterfinal

Published |Modified
Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

Home/Football