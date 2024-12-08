Oregon Ducks’ Dillon Gabriel Reacts After Winning Big Ten: ‘Childhood Dream’
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel put on arguably his best performance in the biggest game of the season for the Ducks. Gabriel threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns as he led the No. 1 Ducks to a Big Ten Championship in their inaugural year in the conference. After the game, Gabriel couldn't stop grinning from ear to ear.
"I'm just smiling because we're Big Ten champs. I'm smiling because we took advantage of an opportunity we had. Shoot, we could have done it at Eugene Country Club, 100-yard field, if we had to, but we're appreciative of the game. . . . But more importantly, when that confetti came down, we were smiling," Gabriel said.
The Ducks defeated Penn State 45-37 on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Gabriel couldn't contain himself as he was bursting with gratitude and perspective after the game, spending his press conference talking about what made the season special so far for the Ducks.
"You live for these moments. In a lifetime of a being a kid and throwing in the front yard or in the street and you dream of these moments and want to be in them. . . . I'm appreciative of everyone coming together. It's a special group," Gabriel said. "Take a step back and look at the moments we've had this season, our big-time players made big-time plays in these moments. I love that part about it."
While the Oregon quarterback is proud of his team, Ducks coach Dan Lanning is certainly proud of Gabriel, his quarterback.
"[Dillon] deserves every single thing that comes his way," said Lanning. "I told him that earlier this week when he got player of the year in the Big Ten. If anybody can't watch that performance and recognize how special he is. This team believes in him. They're grateful every day they get to step on the field with him. He's about connection and people first. But the poise he shows in big games is unmeasured. I haven't been around players like Dillon. I'm really grateful that I get to share the field with him."
Gabriel said that the undefeated season and Big Ten title is a culmination of the confidence and belief the team had in on another.
"The time and energy we put into this thing, and you get one moment to make it happen. And I'm not going to let that moment pass me by. I know how much time and energy I put into it. So, the trust, belief, and confidence in my guys. . . . I'm going to put the ball where it needs to be. And when the game's on the line, I'm going to make it happen," Gabriel said.
While Gabriel had one of his best games of the year, the Big Ten Championship Game MVP honors went to his favorite target, wide receiver Tez Johnson. After the game, the Oregon quarterback shared some of the special connection he has with Johnson.
"[Tez] is special. He knows it. I think when you're around a talented individual, you appreciate it because just the person he is, he's electric, and when he gets the ball in his hands, he's going to make a play. But more than that, you appreciate the person. As everyone knows, I've played football for a long time. And when you're around people that love the game, love life, and do what they do in a special way, you appreciate that. Tez is a huge part of what we do," said Gabriel.
The Ducks will now await their quarterfinal game as they will be guaranteed a bye in the first round of the College Football Playoffs as the No. 1 team in the country. The rankings will be released Sunday morning at 9 a.m. PT.
