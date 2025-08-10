Betting Line Revealed for Oregon Ducks vs. Montana State Bobcats
The Oregon Ducks will kick of their season on Saturday, August. 30 when they host the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Oregon is the defending Big Ten champions and aim to get 2025 off to a good start against one of the top ranked teams in FCS.
What are there betting lines for this game?
Oregon Ducks Big Favorites Over Montana State
The Oregon Ducks have opened up as 25.5 point favorites over the Montana State Bobcats per FanDuel Sportsbook. Oregon and Montana State have only matched up one time in their history, all the way back in 1947. Oregon won by a final score of 27-14.
Montana State is ranked as the No. 2 team in the FCS Top 25 preseason poll. The Bobcats made it all the way to the FCS National Championship last season with a record of 15-0. They ended up losing in a close game to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State 35-32. The North Dakota State Bison are the FCS preseason ranked No. 1 team.
Oregon’s Home Success at Autzen Stadium
Under Coach Dan Lanning, the Oregon Ducks have been nearly unbeatable at home. Oregon has lost just one time in Autzen Stadium since Lanning took over as coach in 2022. That one loss was against the Washington Huskies in 2022.
The Ducks have won 15 straight since and have the third longest active home winning streak behind only the Georgia Bulldogs with 32 and Washington with 20. The Ducks will look to extend that streak to 16 when they play Montana State.
Oregon Ducks Defending Big Ten Title
The Oregon Ducks joined the Big Ten conference for their first season in 2024. There were many skeptics wondering if Oregon would be able to adjust and succeed playing in the Big Ten. The Ducks quickly silenced those doubters.
Oregon went undefeated in the regular season with a record of 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the Big Ten. This included a 32-31 home win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Ducks then beat the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big Ten championship. Oregon made the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 ranked team.
Unfortunately, it was a brutal ending to their season in the playoff quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. Off a bye, Oregon played the Ohio State Buckeyes in a rematch from their regular season thriller. The Buckeyes got their revenge and put it on the Ducks right away.
Ohio State got out to a 34-0 lead in the first half and ended up winning 41-21. The Buckeyes would win their next two games over the Texas Longhorns and Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the National Championship.
