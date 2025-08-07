Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Football Partners With Khyree Jackson Foundation In Special Way

In honor of the deceased former Oregon Ducks cornerback Khyree Jackson, his namesake foundation created by Jackson's family is partnering with the Ducks to raise funds for scholarships and school supplies.

Ally Osborne

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
One year after Minnesota Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson passed away in a drunk driving accident, the Khyree Jackson Foundation is partnering with the Oregon Ducks to honor the athlete.

In a social media post shared by the Oregon Ducks Football "X" account, the program announced they'd be celebrating "Khy Day" on Monday, August 11 in remembrance of Jackson's birthday.

Per Oregon Football's post, "Khy Day" can be celebrated by making a financial contribution to the athlete's tribute foundation in order to fund scholarships and school supply donations in Jackson's name.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Khyree Jackson (5) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"In loving memory of our teammate. Our friend. Our brother," the Oregon Football "X" post said.

The Khyree Jackson Foundation was created by Jackson's parents, Ebbony Jackson and Raymond Jackson, in April of 2025 around ten months after their sons' passing.

"It's about making a difference and encouraging young people to embrace their journey and rise above challenges to make an impact in this world, just as Khyree did," Ebbony said to Minnesota Vikings' writer and editor Lindsey Young when the foundation launched.

Jackson's parents stressed that the foundation would honor the athlete's personal motto, "God didn't give me these skills to go to waste."

Feb 29, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson (DB16) talks to the media during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

"Khy Day" isn't the first time the Ducks have paid tribute to Jackson. The team held a heartfelt vigil at Autzen Stadium days after his passing. At the end of July, the Ducks continued their third year tradition of hiking up Spencer Butte to honor Jackson and fellow fallen teammate, tight end Spencer Webb. Both Jackson and Webb's jersey numbers (Jackson with No. 5 and Webb with No. 4) were represented in a sticker of two ducks on the back of the teams' helmets in 2024.

Oregon coach Dan Lanning also spoke about the loss of Jackson during last years' Big Ten media days in Indianapolis.

“Also, this summer, we experienced great sorrow,” Lanning said, “Losing a player that means so much to us (that) finished his career at Oregon, that hurt. I’m feeling for him and his family. I always tell myself we have to be grateful for the time we had to spend with Khyree because that was something that was really tough on our team, to see a guy that had such a bright future, his life being cut short.”

An decal in recognition of former Oregon defensive back Khyree Jackson and tight end Spencer Webb adorns helmets during the Ducks’ fall camp Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, at the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vikings paid out the remainder of the athlete's $827,000 signing bonus on Jackson's rookie to his estate and contributed $20,000 for funeral expenses to the family. The Vikings also wore helmet decals in 2024 honoring the late athlete.

Jackson was drafted by the Vikings from Oregon as the No. 108 overall pick in 2024. Jackson spent two seasons with the Alabama Crimson Tide before transferring to Oregon for the 2023 season.

While with the Ducks, Jackson started all 12 games of the 2023 season and recorded 35 total tackles (24 solo), two quarterback sacks, three interceptions, and seven pass defenses.

