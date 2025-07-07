Oregon Ducks Remember Khyree Jackson on Anniversary of Death
Khyree Jackson is being remembered by his Oregon Ducks teammates on the anniversary of his tragic passing.
The late Minnesota Vikings defensive back passed away in a car accident on July 6, 2024 in Maryland, a few months after being a fourth-round pick in the NFL Draft. He was just 24 years old.
The one-year anniversary of Jackson's death came on Sunday, and it's clear his loss remains heavy on those at Oregon.
Former Oregon wide receiver Traeshon Holden, who signed an undrafted deal with the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, sent a message on social media Sunday in response to the one-year anniversary.
"1 year without you 5 I miss you so much," Holden wrote on X.
"Think about it everyday," Holden later wrote.
Oregon director of player engagement Karl Holmes Jr. also reacted in memory of Jackson, writing "Love you 5" on X.
Jackson played the 2023 season with the Ducks after two years with the Alabama Crimson Tide. In his only year at Oregon, Jackson had 34 total tackles (25 solo), seven pass breakups, two sacks and three interceptions, which was highlighted by a pick against Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in the 2023 Pac-12 Championship.
During his time at Alabama, Jackson had 14 total tackles and two pass breakups.
Despite the tragedy, The Khyree Jackson Foundation continues to make a difference. The foundation announced that it’s offering a new $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior at his alma mater, Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro, MD. who is planning on attending either a junior college or a four-year college or university.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said after Jackson's passing that the time spent with him is something for all to be grateful for.
“Also, this summer, we experienced great sorrow,” Lanning said, “Losing a player that means so much to us (that) finished his career at Oregon, that hurt. I’m feeling for him and his family. I always tell myself we have to be grateful for the time we had to spend with Khyree because that was something that was really tough on our team, to see a guy that had such a bright future, his life being cut short.”
Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, Jackson's former Alabama teammate, announced earlier this offseason that he is switching from No. 0 to No. 6 next season to honor Jackson.
“We all know what happened to my friend Khyree and I just feel like just being able to honor his legacy and then the impact that he even had on me,” Arnold said on the New Wave Podcast. “The guy was a competitor, the ultimate competitor and it’s kind of just that extra motivation when you look down and you say, ‘Dang man, I got on that 6 and my brother living through me at the same time.’"
Arnold and the Lions will kickoff their regular season at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 7, giving Jackson's honorary number to receive the Week 1 spotlight.
As for Oregon, the Ducks will begin their 2025 campaign at home against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30,