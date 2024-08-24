Veteran Leadership Anchors Oregon Ducks Football One Week Before Season
EUGENE- The Oregon Ducks football program is capitalizing on veteran leadership as the team prepares for its debut season in the Big Ten conference. One student-athlete who is leading by example is senior tight end Patrick Herbert.
"We're developing a lot of older guys' senior leadership," tight ends coach Drew Mehringer said. "We've been senior-heavy the last few years. Some of these guys from my unit, Pat [Patrick Herbert] and Ferg [Terrance Ferguson], are really growing and developing in their leadership and pushing some new guys."
Herbert arrived in Eugene as a freshman in 2019, joining his older brother Justin Herbert, former Duck quarterback and current quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers.
The younger Herbert utilized a redshirt his freshman year. After missing the next two seasons due to the pandemic and injury, Herbert played his first full season with the Ducks as a sophomore in 2022. He caught six passes for 95 yards with his first career touchdown. Ever since then, Herbert has continued to make an impact for the Ducks, both on and off the field, being a leader despite his quiet personality.
"Pat's never going to be the 'rah-rah' guy," Mehringer explained. "I mean, if you guys been here for a while, Justin [Herbert]'s really not a big talker either. Pat's prepared, he's got notes, we have a hydration test. He never fails...He's fought through everything, you don't see him complaining. And so when younger guys look at Pat, and Pat's like, 'you're going to be all right, you're going to fight through it,' it's nice to have somebody in there that's a calming presence, but a very serious presence, because this is very serious business, so it's been great."
Herbert has had to fight through adversity since his arrival at the University of Oregon, battling through injury and going through the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. However, no injury or setback has been able to shake Herbert's confidence or resilience, a quality Oregon's coaching staff admires and one younger athletes can look up to.
"Patrick Herbert is the epitome of toughness. You know, you can't find a guy that doesn't say a whole lot, that does the right thing, and does, you know, misses very, very, very rare assignments, is prepared plays through injury," Meringer said. "You know, he's banged up, doesn't care, breaks his finger in the middle of practice, doesn't care, right? Will not put on a red jersey, right? He is an awesome human being."
Although the Ducks have a strong group of returning veterans, there is also a great number of newcomers to the program. During the offseason, Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff dominated the recruiting trail, bringing in a total of 41 newcomers:14 transfers and 27 incoming freshmen. Various Oregon players and coaches have been working throughout the offseason to bridge the gap between returners and newcomers.
"If you've been here for two or three seasons, you're probably going to feel more comfortable executing your assignment," Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi said. "The goal is bringing the chaos and clarity. So if there's somebody that is new, what are we doing extra with that individual? You know, extra meetings, one-on-ones. Our staff will consistently jump on a zoom, even if it's from here to the dorm room, whatever we need to do to feel like we gotta challenge someone or catch them up to speed."
Another student-athlete who has taken charge of Oregon's leadership is senior inside linebacker Jeffrey Bassa.
"This guy has grown and grown every single year that I've been here into this leadership role to the point where we now have a coach on the field," Lanning said of Bassa.
Expectations are high for the Ducks' football program and Bassa alike heading into the 2024 season. Bassa has led the Ducks in tackles for the past two seasons and is working to accomplish more this fall, including leading the No. 3 ranked Ducks to a national championship. Recognized as one of the most underrated 2025 NFL Draft prospects, Bassa has also been named to the 2024 Nagurski Trophy watch list.
"He's a true leader," Lanning said. "He wants to attack his game. He doesn't want you to tell him all the things he's great at, he wants to be coached. He coaches the guys around him. He demands excellence."
Both Bassa and Herbert will take the field Saturday, August 31st, where the Ducks will face the Idaho Vandals at home in Autzen Stadium at 4:30 p.m. PT.
MORE: Will Five-Star Ohio State Commit Na'eem Offord Flip to the Oregon Ducks?
MORE: Bo Nix Serious Contender For NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year
MORE: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Game Time Released, Prime Time Big Ten Matchup
MORE: Marcus Mariota Sharing 'Gold' With Washington Rookie Quarterback Jayden Daniels
MORE: Former College Football Coach Regrets Letting Dan Lanning Take New Job
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Signs Exclusive NIL Deal