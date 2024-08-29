Oregon Ducks Football Season Opener: What Color Do Fans Wear?
The Oregon Ducks 2024 football season has arrived! In transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel's first game as a Duck, Oregon will face the Idaho Vandals on 4:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.
Fans are encouraged to 'Stripe out Autzen' - wearing green or yellow based on your section. Fans sitting in an even numbered section should wear green and fans sitting in an odd numbered section should wear yellow. The student section is encouraged to weaw yellow. Gates open at 3 p.m. PT.
Last season’s “stripe out” game was immensely successful. Autzen Stadium was yellow, green and deafening as the Ducks crushed Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. By the way, almost a year after a 42-6 home victory over the Buffaloes, a new report finds the Oregon Ducks at the center of a data breach inquiry regarding a potential data breach of Colorado.
Here is the full “color schedule” for which colors fans should wear to each game in Oregon’s inaugural season in the Big Ten conference.
September 7th vs. Boise State - Wear Black
September 14th @ Oregon State - Wear Green
September 28th @ UCLA - Wear White
October 5th vs. Michigan State - Wear Yellow
October 12th vs. Ohio State - Wear Black
October 19th @ Purdue - Wear White
October 26th vs. Illinois - Wear Yellow
November 2nd @ Michigan - Wear White
November 9th vs. Maryland - Wear Green
November 16th @ Wisconsin - Wear White
November 30th vs. Washington - Wear Green
Home games in bold
Oregon released it's uniform combination for its first game of the 2024 college football season and it does not disappoint. The uniform combo is called Generation O "Gang Green." Check out the Big Ten patch on the front and the fighting Duck logo on the shoulder. The predominately green uniforms with yellow details have "gang green" stitched in the collar, paying homage to the "Gang Green" Oregon Ducks of the mid 1990s.
“Yeah, it's always a challenge, right?” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning on staying calm for the first game. “You're always excited to get out there on the field and go play, but you just focus on the moment at hand, right? The practice that you're involved in, the next film session. That's what, that's what you really maintain.”
The Ducks have strong leaders on the offense and defense, including starting interior offensive lineman Iapani “Poncho” Laloulu, who talked about becoming a vocal leader and setting the standard.
“Man, I’m not going to lie, we were really connected, from the first day of fall camp we connected," said Laloulu. "Like, we're really tight with the communication on the field and the way we move. We talk about moving like a national championship team, and I feel like we've been doing that from the beginning.”
