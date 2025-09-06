Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks To Host Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit On Game Day Visit

The Oregon Ducks are hosting one of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle on a game day visit in the coming months. Five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster is set to make his way to Eugene this fall, but has yet to finalize a date.

Gabriel Duarte

Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning speaks during Oregon football’s Media Day on July 28, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks have started to build out their visit schedule for this season. One of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle, five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, is one of many set to travel to Eugene for a game this fall.

It's a big win for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as Brewster is one of the most sought-after defensive line recruits in the country in the 2027 cycle.

Brewster Visiting With Oregon

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Krew Jones Jalen Brewster Damani Warren Big Ten Tosh Lupoi Recruiting recruits
Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images head coach Dan Lanning / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Brewster spoke with Rivals about the recruiting visits he planned to take during this season. The Texas native has scheduled a visit with ten different programs including the Ducks. However, he has yet to set a date for his visit with Oregon.

“The atmosphere, for sure. The people, they show real love. My coach, my D-line coach, did work for Oregon. He was a D-line coach at Oregon, so everything he’s teaching us right now is what Oregon’s doing right now," Brewster said.

One of the top recruits in the state of Texas, Brewster is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Brewster is the top ranked defensive line recruit in Texas.

The Ducks own the No. 11 class in the 2027 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings. The potential addition of a five-star recruit like Brewster could elevate their class to elite status. He plays a premium position as a defensive lineman and has good size at 6-3, 302 pounds.

Blue Bloods In Pursuit Of Texas Native

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Krew Jones Jalen Brewster Damani Warren Big Ten Tosh Lupoi Recruiting recruits
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to Oregon, there's nine other programs that are set to host Brewster. Four other Big Ten programs will have Brewster on a visit. USC, Ohio State, Michigan, and Indiana will get the five-star prospect on campus.

Brewster has 29 offers, which include Alabama, Georgia, and Florida among others. He picked up his offer from Oregon earlier this spring.

Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Targets

Oregon Ducks dan lanning schedule Dante moore Krew Jones Jalen Brewster Damani Warren Big Ten Tosh Lupoi Recruiting recruits
Aug 30, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning walks the sidelines during the first half in a game against the Montana State Bobcats at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon has been extremely active in recruiting the 2027 cycle. Their aggressive approach has paid off for the Ducks as they have a strong relationship with a lot of their top targets.

Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is one of the best pass catchers on the West Coast and is favored to land with Oregon according to Rivals' Prediction Machine. The Ducks have a 53 percent chance of landing the Nevada native. Warren is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 71 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.

On the defensive side of the ball, four-star edge rusher Krew Jones is favored by Rivals' RPM to land with the Ducks. Oregon is given a 47 percent chance of landing Jones, the top rated player from the state of Utah.

Gabriel Duarte
GABRIEL DUARTE

Gabriel Duarte is am On SI reporter covering the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.

