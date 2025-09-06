Oregon Ducks To Host Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit On Game Day Visit
The Oregon Ducks have started to build out their visit schedule for this season. One of their top targets in the 2027 recruiting cycle, five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, is one of many set to travel to Eugene for a game this fall.
It's a big win for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks as Brewster is one of the most sought-after defensive line recruits in the country in the 2027 cycle.
Brewster Visiting With Oregon
Brewster spoke with Rivals about the recruiting visits he planned to take during this season. The Texas native has scheduled a visit with ten different programs including the Ducks. However, he has yet to set a date for his visit with Oregon.
“The atmosphere, for sure. The people, they show real love. My coach, my D-line coach, did work for Oregon. He was a D-line coach at Oregon, so everything he’s teaching us right now is what Oregon’s doing right now," Brewster said.
One of the top recruits in the state of Texas, Brewster is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 8 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. Brewster is the top ranked defensive line recruit in Texas.
The Ducks own the No. 11 class in the 2027 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports' rankings. The potential addition of a five-star recruit like Brewster could elevate their class to elite status. He plays a premium position as a defensive lineman and has good size at 6-3, 302 pounds.
Blue Bloods In Pursuit Of Texas Native
In addition to Oregon, there's nine other programs that are set to host Brewster. Four other Big Ten programs will have Brewster on a visit. USC, Ohio State, Michigan, and Indiana will get the five-star prospect on campus.
Brewster has 29 offers, which include Alabama, Georgia, and Florida among others. He picked up his offer from Oregon earlier this spring.
MORE: Dillon Gabriel Makes Big Change After Kenny Pickett Trade With Nod To Oregon Legend
MORE: Expectations Rising Even Higher For Oregon Ducks Star Freshman Dakorien Moore
MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Oklahoma State In Autzen Stadium
MORE: Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore, Autzen Stadium Under Scrutiny by Mike Gundy
MORE: Alabama, Texas A&M Pushing to Flip Oregon Ducks' Five-Star Recruit
Oregon's 2027 Recruiting Targets
Oregon has been extremely active in recruiting the 2027 cycle. Their aggressive approach has paid off for the Ducks as they have a strong relationship with a lot of their top targets.
Four-star wide receiver Damani Warren is one of the best pass catchers on the West Coast and is favored to land with Oregon according to Rivals' Prediction Machine. The Ducks have a 53 percent chance of landing the Nevada native. Warren is ranked as the No. 15 wide receiver and No. 71 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings.
On the defensive side of the ball, four-star edge rusher Krew Jones is favored by Rivals' RPM to land with the Ducks. Oregon is given a 47 percent chance of landing Jones, the top rated player from the state of Utah.