Oregon Ducks Injury Update: Tight End Room Gets Reinforcement
The Oregon Ducks have been dealt some tough injury news this offseason, but things are looking up. During the summer camp for the Oregon Ducks, the team will be getting back tight end Roger Saleapaga, who sustained a knee injury in November.
Oregon coach tight end Kenyon Sadiq revealed Saleapaga has fully recovered and is good to go ahead of the team's summer camp per 247Sports. This is a positive sign for Oregon, as Saleapaga tore his ACL in November.
Saleapaga's Healthy Return
The Oregon Ducks lack depth at the tight end position, which makes Saleapaga’s return crucial for the team. Saleapaga played in 11 games before missing the rest of the season with a knee injury. He played 158 snaps on special teams and 36 on offense.
“Roger has done a great job of attacking his rehab process, and he looks amazing right now,” Sadiq told 247Sports’ Erik Skopil. “He’s moving really well. He should be full-go in fall camp. He’s a guy who I expect to have a bigger role this season and play really well.”
One of the biggest concerns heading into the season is the Oregon Ducks' lack of depth at the tight end position. Saleapaga being healthy, not just for the season, but for the camp, is a relief for the program. The returning tight end will not only be healthy for the season, but also have the chance to get back into regular-season shape and train with the team.
Saleapaga spoke at Oregon's media day on Monday.
"I'm feeling good. I'm just blessed to be in the position I am today and blessed to be back fully for fall camp," Saleapaga said.
Oregon’s Tight End Room
In addition to Saleapaga and Sadiq, the Ducks’ tight end room features Jamari Johnson, A.J. Pugliano, Zach Grace, Kade Caton, and Vander Ploog. Johnson is a Louisville transfer who is also recovering from a leg injury, while the other tight ends in the room have significantly lacked playing time.
Sadiq is expected to play a large role with the Ducks this season. With Los Angeles Rams rookie tight end Terrance Ferguson now in the NFL, Sadiq is stepping up as a leader and is ready to earn his role as the starting tight end.
Sadiq finished the 2024 season with 308 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Without Ferguson and with wide receiver Evan Stewart out with an injury, Sadiq’s role is set to increase, and he will be a player to watch.
One of Sadiq’s top performances in 2024 was in the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Oregon tight end finished the game with just two receptions, but for 30 yards and two touchdowns. Sadiq has a high ceiling, which will likely begin taking form this season.
The Oregon Ducks will open up the season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30. While the tight end position may lack depth, it is filled with players with a high ceiling who are ready to compete for playing time this season.