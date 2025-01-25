Why Oregon Ducks’ Josh Conerly Jr. Is Perfect Fit For Washington Commanders: NFL Draft
The Oregon Ducks are expected to have multiple players hear their names called during the 2025 NFL Draft. After going 13-1 and earning the top seed in the College Football Playoff, a roster as talented as the Ducks is expected to lose top talent to the next level.
Oregon offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. is not only one of the top draft-eligible Ducks players, but one of the best draft-eligible players at his position. Conerly Jr. was projected to be a first round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft by Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated in his latest mock draft.
Flick slotted Conerly Jr. to the Washington Commanders with the 29th pick in the draft. The selection makes sense. With the Commanders one win away from a Super Bowl appearance and a potential Rookie of the Year candidate in quarterback Jayden Daniels, it makes sense that the Washington front office would want to protect their franchise quarterback.
"The Commanders allowed 50 sacks in the regular season, tied for the seventh most in the league. Washington’s organizational focus moving forward should center around maximizing the special talent of quarterback Jayden Daniels, be it giving him better protection or adding more playmakers," Flick wrote.
It's shaping up to be an offensive lineman-heavy draft class. Conerly Jr. is the fourth tackle projected to be taken in the first round. His 6-4, 315-pound frame paired up with his athleticism makes him one of the most intriguing offensive line prospects in the draft.
Conerly Jr. would give Daniels a solid foundational piece along the line. Although the Commanders could deliver help at the wide receiver spot, it would be hard to pass on junior offensive tackle. Keeping Daniels upright and healthy has to be of the upmost importance for Washington.
Daniels has shown to be one of the premier quarterbacks in the league in his rookie season. Conerly Jr. played left tackle for Oregon, which is typically the blindside of quarterback, but for the Ducks, who had lefty gunslinger Dillon Gabriel as their quarterback, he was the frontside tackle.
In his junior season and second year of starting for Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Conerly Jr. allowed only one sack, one quarterback hit and five pressures.
Conerly Jr. wasn't the only Duck that Flick projected to go in the first round. He had the Cincinnati Bengals taking Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon with the No. 17 pick in the draft.
