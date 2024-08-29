Oregon Ducks Starting Center? Meet Oregon-Native, Walk-On Charlie Pickard
Charlie Pickard is a walk-on offensive lineman from nearby Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon. On Sunday, the junior should be stepping into his first start for the Oregon Ducks at the center position.
It's been a long journey for Pickard to get to where he's at today after redshirting as a freshman back in 2021. He talked to the media after practice yesterday to discuss what's been pushing him all these years with the Ducks. It has to do with the fact that his father actually attended the University of Oregon.
"Tradition is respected like no other place here. The No. 1 reason I came here is to represent [my father], our family and everything like that."- Charlie Pickard
Pickard has a deep connection to the football program dating back to his days as a fan in his youth. He's always had pride for what the Ducks have built over the past few decades along with his family ties.
"My dad and I went to the BCS game versus Auburn (in 2010) and then we went to the Fiesta Bowl versus Kansas State (in 2013). This place is very, very important to me. The tradition I'm able to represent with what I grew up with means a lot."- Charlie Pickard
Last season as a sophomore, the 6'4 and 307 pound Pickard played in 13 of Oregon’s 14 games. He saw 77 total snaps on special teams and 68 on offense, majority at center.
Stepping into a larger role along Oregon's offensive line this upcoming season means the world to Pickard.
"It's been awesome. All the work that's been in the dark has come to light. It's just really good having a whole supporting cast, the whole team around me just knowing what I've been doing. Now, I can put it on show."- Charlie Pickard
Pickard was asked by the media if he was going to be nervous stepping into Autzen Stadium on Saturday given his personal connection to the school and everything he's endured to get there. The short answer is no.
"It's just time outside of the facility and outside of practice. I'm putting myself in that spot, so I already know what it's gonna look like. I had lots of reps last year. I've been in high intensity situations before but just taking advantage of the time we have outside. Like, we don't have school up for the next four weeks so just sitting down and focusing. Figuring out what their plays are going to be? What's the defense going to look like? Just playing the game before the game's actually played.- Charlie Pickard
Only two more sleeps until gameday when the Oregon Ducks host the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT.
