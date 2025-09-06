Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Mascot Partners with Iconic College Football Brand

It's a bird, it's a plane, or is it a blimp? The Oregon Duck mascot partnered with the Goodyear Blimp to announce the iconic vessel will help cover Oregon's game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium.

Ally Osborne


Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck leads the team onto the field riding a Harley Davidson before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The Oregon Duck mascot is well known to take flight. However, the beloved feathered friend got a birds eye view of Autzen Stadium on Friday to help announce the Goodyear Blimp will help cover Oregon's upcoming game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

Set to the tune of Frank Sinatra's "Come Fly With Me," The Duck and a few Oregon cheerleaders spent an afternoon on the updated version of the iconic blimp named the Wingfoot Three, which is used for filming arial shots of sporting events across the country, including Oregon's upcoming second game of the 2025 season.

With this year marking the 100th anniversary of the Goodyear Blimp, Eugene, Oregon is one of 100 cities the vessel plans to visit for it's celebratory tour. This is the only Oregon game the blimp is slated to cover this season.


Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot The Duck performs with cheerleaders during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The video with The Duck includes the fuzzy mascot looking out the window at Autzen Stadium below, dancing with the cheerleaders on board, and running away from the blimp to kiss the ground once the crew landed.

Goodyear Blimp's College Football September Shooting Schedule:

Sept. 6: San Jose State @ Texas | Austin, Texas

Sept. 6: Oklahoma State @ Oregon | Eugene, Oregon

Sept, 20: Florida @ Miami | Miami Gardens, Florida

Sept. 27: Alabama @ Georgia | Athens, Georgia

A Stop on the Way to Eugene

The blimp covering Oregon's game against the Cowboys also made headlines this week for an unconventional landing. The Wingfoot 3, the youngest blimp in Goodyear's arsenal, made a surprise stop in Redding, California, on its way to Eugene due to inclement weather.


Mar 21, 2025; Seattle, WA, USA; The Oregon Ducks mascot performs against the Liberty Flames during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

A Mascot of Many Heads

The Duck is one to keep himself in the headlines, as the mascot went viral last weekend for an unfortunate incident when the Ducks played the Montana State Bobcats.

Running out of the tunnel, the mascot fell and lost it's head in front of the Autzen Stadium crowd. Without hesitation, the mascot turned around and entered the Autzen tunnel towards the Marcus Mariota Performance Center with a staff member following close behind carrying the mascot head.

This snafu went viral, along with Oregon's touching tribute at the end of the game to Coach Lee Corso.

The Duck Continues His Flight Antics

During the offseason, The Duck took quite the trip overseas to Australia, where the mascot posted upside down photos with several landmarks and the famous family of former wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin.

The trip down under for the popular college football mascot seems to be part of a new marketing campaign for the University of Oregon. In a video posted by the University's official social media account called "The Duck Goes Global," The Duck searches for places for his next "Big" trip, eventually landing on Australia.

The Oregon Ducks play the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

