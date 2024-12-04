Why Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target Linkon Cure Stayed Committed to Kansas State Wildcats
The Oregon Ducks were seemingly on the cusp of a major flip on Early Signing Day, but it appears that even championship-level football and elite NIL opportunities sometimes aren't enough to take a hometown kid away from his roots.
After a major push by the Ducks during the recruiting process, five-star 2025 tight end Linkon Cure announced Wednesday that he'll be staying committed to his home-state Kansas State Wildcats and will sign with the team. He explained his decision during an exclusive interview with 247Sports.
"They were the first ones to believe in me," Cure told 247Sports. "They really took a chance on me and they never stopped recruiting me hard. . . . It honestly means everything."
A product of Goodland, KS., Cure originally committed to the Wildcats on July 1. He was deciding among a final four that also included Oregon, Kansas and Texas A&M before choosing K-State.
The 6-6, 220-pound pass catcher is the No. 2 tight end in the country, per 247Sports' player rankings. He also received offers from programs like Texas, USC, Miami, Notre Dame, Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Colorado, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Penn State, Tennessee, and many more.
Cure made an official visit to Eugene on June 14 before heading back to his home state to visit Kansas State on June 21. He also took OVs to Kansas (May 31) and Texas A&M (June 7).
Last season, he finished with 42 catches for 946 yards and 14 touchdowns, but his accomplishments go far beyond the gridiron. Cure runs track and field while also playing competitively on the AAU circuit for basketball. As a sophomore, he was the Kansas 3A state champion for the 300-meter hurdles, per 247Sports' scouting report.
Oregon fans will be disappointed that the team was unable to flip Cure, but even the Ducks can't win them all. Fortunately, many of Oregon's top 2025 commits signed Wednesday morning, which helped alleviate any fear of potential flips.
Ducks coach Dan Lanning and staff will likely continue to make last-minute pushes before shifting focus to the Big Ten Championship against the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday.
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Washington Injury Report: Tez Johnson, Jordan Burch, Jahlil Florence
MORE: Oregon Ducks Hosting Elite Recruits, Flip Targets: Lincoln Cure, Andrew Olesh
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reacts After Beating Washington Huskies, Tez Johnson Injury Update
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning To Win Big Ten Coach Of The Year After Undefeated Regular Season?
MORE: Denver Broncos' Bo Nix Injury Report Ahead Of Cleveland Monday Night Football Game
MORE: Can Oregon Ducks Pass Georgia For No. 1 Ranked 2025 Recruiting Class? Flips Loom
MORE: Tampa Bay's Bucky Irving Shows Touching Support of Denver Quarterback Bo Nix
MORE: Oregon Ducks Dillon Gabriel To Make FBS History Vs. Washington On Senior Night
MORE: Michigan Upsets Ohio State: Penn State to Play Oregon Ducks in Big Ten Title Game
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Doubles Down On Washington 'Hate,' Addresses 'Scary' Injury
MORE: Washington Huskies' Jedd Fisch Reacts To Oregon Ducks Loss: Blame For 10 Sacks?