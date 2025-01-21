Oregon Ducks No. 3 in Final AP Poll, Ohio State Buckeyes Win National Championship
EUGENE - The 2024 college football season is officially over following the Ohio State Buckeyes' 34-23 win over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. The Oregon Ducks finished the 2024-25 season ranked just behind the two national championship finalists at No. 3.
The Ducks had a dominant season, holding the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for 10 consecutive weeks. However, Oregon’s season ended in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff, where the team lost to eventual national champion Ohio State, 41-21.
The Ducks entered the CFP as the unanimous No. 1 team with 1,440 points and all 62 first-place votes in the AP Poll. However, their quarterfinal loss dropped them to No. 3 in the final poll, with 1,255 points. Ohio State finished at No. 1, while Notre Dame claimed the No. 2 spot.
Oregon was the only team in the AP Top 25 with just one loss. Unfortunately for the Ducks, that loss came at the worst possible time. The defeat to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl not only marked their first loss of the season but also brought an abrupt end to a competitive championship run.
This season marked the debut of the expanded 12-team College Football Playoff, replacing the previous four-team format. The change was designed to address concerns about fairness and inclusion, but it has sparked significant debate and criticism within the college football world.
After defeating Penn State in the Big Ten Conference Title Game, the Ducks and the other three conference champions earned first-round byes, giving each team nearly a month off. What was intended as a reward may have backfired, as all four conference champions were eliminated in their first playoff games.
The Ducks, as the unanimous No. 1 team, faced a challenging path to the national championship. Their first playoff game was against Ohio State, with a potential semifinal matchup against a top-ranked Texas team. Meanwhile, Penn State, the loser of the Big Ten Championship Game, had a significantly easier route. They defeated SMU and Boise State before running into Notre Dame in the semifinals. This outcome led many to question whether Oregon’s Big Ten Championship victory placed them at a disadvantage compared to teams like Penn State.
Sunday, Jan. 19, marked the annual meeting of FBS commissioners and the presidents and chancellors who oversee the playoff. While there was much discussion surrounding the future of the 12-team format, no major changes were announced. Any adjustments to the CFP structure would require unanimous agreement from the commissioners to take effect for the 2025 season.
Oregon’s season was undeniably impressive, but their early exit from the playoff showed the challenges of navigating the expanded format. The Ducks now face an offseason filled with questions about what went wrong and how they can position themselves for another title run in 2025.
