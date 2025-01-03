Oregon Ducks Predicted to Land Elite Transfer Portal Receiver Malik Benson's Commitment
Florida State wide receiver Malik Benson entered the transfer portal, and he has recentlly been predicted to commit to the Oregon Ducks by On3's Pete Nakos. Benson was reportedly on a visit to Oregon over the weekend with plans to visit Tennessee.
On3 reported that Benson's final three schools are Oregon, Tennessee, and Kansas State. Benson called off his visit to Texas A&M at College Station.
This won't be the first time that he has transferred as Benson started his collegiate career at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas before making his way to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.
Benson was the No. 1 junior college recruit in 2023. In 23 games from 2021-23, he had 2,206 receiving yards and 21 receiving touchdowns on 102 catches.
At Alabama, he had 13 receptions and one receiving touchdown for 162 receiving yards. With Florida State this season, Benson finished with 311 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on 25 catches.
Since he competed at a non-NCAA school and was previously out of eligibility, Benson is using the short-term NCAA rule that was granted by the NCAA Division I Board of Directors to remain eligible for the 2025-26 season.
"Uses his explosiveness and top end to take a top off the defense and is also a threat to score on short passes. Is not just fast, but is a slippery open field runner who shows he can break tackles and has good balance. Sudden on double moves and has improved a lot in his route running craft. Adequate size and physical strength but a special athlete who has major big-play ability. Shows he can make contested catches when need be."- Allen Trieu via 247 Sports
Coach Dan Lanning will be losing a valuable piece of the wide receiver room in senior Tez Johnson to the NFL Draft so the addition of the 6-1, 195-pound Benson could help fill that gap. Now a 22-year-old, Benson is ranked as the No. 499 best available prospect and the No. 93 best available wide receiver in On3's transfer portal rankings.
At this moment, Oregon's roster for next season currently has freshman Jeremiah McClellan, freshman Ryan Pellum, freshman Jack Ressler, freshman Jalen Saint Paul, freshman Jurrion Dickey, freshman Dillon Gresham, sophomore Preston Alford, sophomore Darrian Anderson, sophomore Kyler Kasper, sophomore Justius Lowe, junior Evan Stewart, and junior Gary Bryant Jr. at the wide receiver position.
From the 2025 recruiting class, five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore and four-star wide receiver Cooper Perry look to make an immediate splash for the Ducks.
