Oregon Ducks' Latest NFL Standouts May Surprise Some

Former Oregon Ducks quarterbacks Justin Herbert, Marcus Mariota and Bo Nix were all on NFL bye weeks, while Dillon Gabriel missed week 12 due to injury. Which former Ducks stood out despite the absence of quarterbacks?

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Several of the most recognizable Oregon Ducks in the NFL spent their bye weeks back in Eugene during week 12 of NFL action. Meanwhile, some of the youngest former Oregon Ducks in the NFL starred for their teams.

Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota was the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay prior to the Ducks’ win against the USC Trojans. Oregon also inducted Mariota into its athletics hall of fame, as well as his college teammate Hroniss Grasu.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was reportedly back in Eugene during his bye week, while Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix surprised coach Dan Lanning virtually on the Pat McAfee Show. Even though a lot of the Ducks’ offensive NFL talent didn’t play, the defensive stars stood out.

Evan Williams Gets a Pick

Nov 23, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers punter Daniel Whelan (19) and safety Evan Williams (33) react after a fumble recovery on a muffed punt by the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images / Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Second-year safety Evan Williams hasn’t disappointed since arriving in Green Bay. He totaled 49 tackles and an interception in his rookie season for the Packers a year ago. He’s only built on that in 2025.

Williams has 71 tackles, four pass deflections and three interceptions following week 12. In the Packers’ 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, he finished with four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

The former fourth-round pick’s interception was one of two in the game, which slammed the door shut on Minnesota.

Dillon Gabriel’s Role in Jeopardy?

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a game against the Baltimore Ravens at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A concussion to Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel meant another inactive Ducks quarterback in week 12.

Gabriel went down in week 11, which allowed the opportunity for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders to finish the game at quarterback and earn the start against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders led the Browns to victory, throwing 209 yards for a touchdown and an interception.

Despite Gabriel not even taking the field over the weekend, Cleveland’s performance is notable for Oregon fans, given that Sanders’ performance could put Gabriel’s starting role in danger.

Brandon Dorlus Helps Atlanta to Victory

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus (54) on the sideline against the New Orleans Saints in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Falcons ended a five-game skid in week 12. Another 2024 fourth-round pick out of Oregon, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, contributed in a big way on the defensive side of the field.

Dorlus tied his season high of four tackles versus the Saints. He also finished with 1.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss. The defensive tackle now has 22 tackles and six sacks in his second season in the NFL.

Tez Johnson For Six

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only recorded one touchdown in their 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Catching the singular touchdown pass was former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson.

Johnson is having a productive season for a seventh-round pick in his rookie season. He ranks second on the Buccaneers in receiving touchdowns on the season with five total.

The wide receiver’s touchdown versus the Rams was his first since recording two against the New England Patriots on Nov. 9. He finished with 21 yards and a touchdown with three receptions on four targets.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. (14) after catching a touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Another former Duck expected to return to the field in week 13 is Johnson’s Tampa Bay teammate Bucky Irving. The running back has been missing in action since week 4, but is expected to return to the field alongside Johnson and company against the Arizona Cardinals.

