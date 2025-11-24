Oregon Ducks' Latest NFL Standouts May Surprise Some
Several of the most recognizable Oregon Ducks in the NFL spent their bye weeks back in Eugene during week 12 of NFL action. Meanwhile, some of the youngest former Oregon Ducks in the NFL starred for their teams.
Former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Marcus Mariota was the guest picker for ESPN’s College GameDay prior to the Ducks’ win against the USC Trojans. Oregon also inducted Mariota into its athletics hall of fame, as well as his college teammate Hroniss Grasu.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert was reportedly back in Eugene during his bye week, while Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix surprised coach Dan Lanning virtually on the Pat McAfee Show. Even though a lot of the Ducks’ offensive NFL talent didn’t play, the defensive stars stood out.
Evan Williams Gets a Pick
Second-year safety Evan Williams hasn’t disappointed since arriving in Green Bay. He totaled 49 tackles and an interception in his rookie season for the Packers a year ago. He’s only built on that in 2025.
Williams has 71 tackles, four pass deflections and three interceptions following week 12. In the Packers’ 23-6 win over the Minnesota Vikings, he finished with four tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.
The former fourth-round pick’s interception was one of two in the game, which slammed the door shut on Minnesota.
Dillon Gabriel’s Role in Jeopardy?
A concussion to Cleveland Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel meant another inactive Ducks quarterback in week 12.
Gabriel went down in week 11, which allowed the opportunity for fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders to finish the game at quarterback and earn the start against the Las Vegas Raiders. Sanders led the Browns to victory, throwing 209 yards for a touchdown and an interception.
Despite Gabriel not even taking the field over the weekend, Cleveland’s performance is notable for Oregon fans, given that Sanders’ performance could put Gabriel’s starting role in danger.
Brandon Dorlus Helps Atlanta to Victory
The Atlanta Falcons ended a five-game skid in week 12. Another 2024 fourth-round pick out of Oregon, defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus, contributed in a big way on the defensive side of the field.
Dorlus tied his season high of four tackles versus the Saints. He also finished with 1.5 sacks and a tackle for a loss. The defensive tackle now has 22 tackles and six sacks in his second season in the NFL.
MORE: Dan Lanning Takes Shot at SEC Scheduling After Oregon's Win Over USC
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over USC Changes Ducks' College Football Playoff Chances
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shifting After Oregon Beats USC, Georgia Tech's Upset Loss
Tez Johnson For Six
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers only recorded one touchdown in their 34-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Catching the singular touchdown pass was former Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson.
Johnson is having a productive season for a seventh-round pick in his rookie season. He ranks second on the Buccaneers in receiving touchdowns on the season with five total.
The wide receiver’s touchdown versus the Rams was his first since recording two against the New England Patriots on Nov. 9. He finished with 21 yards and a touchdown with three receptions on four targets.
Another former Duck expected to return to the field in week 13 is Johnson’s Tampa Bay teammate Bucky Irving. The running back has been missing in action since week 4, but is expected to return to the field alongside Johnson and company against the Arizona Cardinals.