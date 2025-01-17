Oregon Ducks Highest NIL Earners: Evan Stewart, Emmanuel Pregnon, Dante Moore
The Oregon Ducks roster for next year's regular season is somewhat finalized pending any last-minute additions or departures as the transfer portal opens for a second and final time from April 16-25. Which Oregon player will earn the most compensation from name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals in 2025?
On the current roster, Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart has the highest NIL valuation of $1.1 million, according to On3. Out of Oregon's players, Stewart boasts the most impressive social media resume with 2.1 million followers on TikTok and another 280,00 followers on Instagram. Former Oregon stars like quarterback Dillon Gabriel and Tez Johnson hold some of the highest NIL figures, but both Gabriel and Johnson are out of college eligibility.
Stewart had a chance to enter his name in the 2025 NFL Draft, but Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff were able to convince the talented wide receiver to return to Eugene for another season.
Behind Stewart, a number of incoming transfers pace the Oregon roster in terms of NIL valuation. Former USC Trojans offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon's NIL is valued at $857,000 for his final season of college football with the Ducks. Additionally, former Nevada offensive lineman Isaiah World has an On3 NIL Valuation of $759,000.
The Ducks are bringing in nine transfers, and their incoming portal class is ranked No. 5 according to On3's Team Transfer Portal Rankings. However, the quality of Oregon's incoming transfers is the best in the nation as the Ducks' class has a large lead when it comes to the highest average of player ratings.
Here are the NIL projections for the rest of Oregon's incoming transfers:
Dillon Thieneman (safety, Purdue): $773,000
Theran Johnson (cornerback, Northwestern): $705,000
Makhi Hughes (running back, Tulane): $650,000
Bear Alexander (defensive lineman, USC): $568,000
Alex Harkey (offensive lineman, Texas State): $449,000
Malik Benson (wide receiver, Florida State): $440,000
Jamari Johnson (tight end, Louisville): $323,000
Other returning Ducks stand to make a decent amount through NIL deals. Oregon outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei is expected to earn $342,000 while projected starting quarterback Dante Moore has a current On3 NIL Valuation of $341,000. Both Moore and Uiagalelei figure to be key pieces and leaders for Lanning in 2025, and an increase in their NIL numbers before the beginning of the regular season would not surprise many.
Oregon cornerback Jahlil Florence missed the entire 2024 regular season with a knee injury, but the returning starter stands to make $300,000 in NIL deals. Staying on the Ducks defense, outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti is projected to make $278,000 in NIL deals.
