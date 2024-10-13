Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel Explodes For Three Touchdowns In Ohio State Win: 'Addicted To Grind'
Oregon Ducks' quarterback Dillon Gabriel stepped up when it mattered and delivered a big 32-31 win over No. 2 Ohio State at Autzen Stadium on a beautiful Saturday night in Eugene, Oregon.
Oregon's Heisman hopeful quarterback threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns and he rushed for 32 yards in another in a monster effort to power the No. 3 Ducks over the Buckeyes.
"With these kind of games, you just find ways to win... We all knew we were getting into a dogfight," Gabriel said. "It's two heavyweights, thats what college football is about."
Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning said he was immensely proud of the way his starting quarterback played.
"I can't say enough great things about Dillon... Every time I went and looked in his eyes tonight, I saw a guy that was composed, ready for his next moment," Lanning said. "He played really, really well tonight and in some really big moments. So, proud of his performance, and I know he’d be the one to tell you he’s proud about the people that were around him that helped that performance be possible.”
Gabriel had a great first half for the Ducks, throwing for 212 yards and two touchdowns. He did all he could to keep Oregon in the thick of it against one of the best defenses in the country.
The Ducks’ quarterback found receiver Evan Stewart early in the second quarter on a 69-yard reception and then a 10-yard touchdown on back-to-back plays. Gabriel would sling a 48-yard touchdown to receiver Tez Johnson late in the second quarter to send the Ducks into the half with the lead.
"I never take a day for granted and that's because I know how hard it is to do what we do and the time we put in and the grind," Gabriel said. "That's something I love and have been addicted to since the beginning. It's kind of been my way of living."
Stewart, a sophomore wide receiver, would have one of his best games yet in his early career. He caught seven receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown as he was Gabriel's top target through the night.
Gabriel wouldn’t find the same success through the air in the second half, but the Ducks offense would still do enough to stay in the game as both teams exchanged blows, but much fewer scores in the second half.
Gabriel flashed his athleticism on the Ducks' only touchdown in the second half as he took a keeper 27 yards for a touchdown to give Oregon the lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Oregon only put together two scoring drives in the second half, but it was the Ducks' final drive of the game that was 11-plays and 74 yards that resulted in a field goal to give Oregon the lead.
However, the Ducks left time on the clock for Ohio State to make one last push to the endzone, but they were unable to score as time expired on them. Gabriel said belief he had in his team is what kept him grounded during the Buckeyes last drive.
"Just coming together with the boys, watching the game and you know you're on the edge of your seats, but you got ultimate belief in the guys on the field and the defense," Gabriel said with a grin. "Winning is fun, there's a lot of fun in winning."
Despite the huge win, Gabriel remained humble when talking about what the win means moving forward for the team.
"We're gonna enjoy it, tomorrow we got recovery circuits," Gabriel said. "Gotta wake up just like everyone, sun rises tomorrow. That's the beauty of the game we play. We know this is a big step for us in the right director, a big win, because we played a great team."
Gabriels is currently No. 2 in NCAA history in total touchdowns (169) and total yards (17,818), while ranking third in passing touchdowns (138) and passing yards (16,665).
With the gritty win and solid performance, Gabriel thrusted himself right back into the thick of the Heisman race after a down game last week vs. Michigan State.
