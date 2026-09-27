Is DJ Moore Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Bills in NFL Week 3)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the team's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions, putting his status in question for Sunday's clash against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In fact, both Moore and wide receiver Keon Coleman are listed as questionable for this Week 3 matchup.

Moore was able to return to practice on Friday, giving him a chance to suit up in this matchup. The star receiver spoke to reporters after practice and admitted that he needs to "check a few more boxes" to be in the lineup on Sunday. Still, the wideout said he was feeling good after Friday's session.

Bills WR DJ Moore spoke to a few reporters after practice.



He said he was feeling good and “all signs were good signs.”



On if he’s good to go Sunday:



“We shall see….[need to] check a few more boxes & then we’re good.”



The boxes include stability and simulated contact. — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) September 25, 2026

The Bills relied heavily on tight end Dalton Kincaid and Coleman in Moore's absence in Week 2, and they could look in that direction again if the star wideout can't play on Sunday.

This season, Moore has five catches on eight targets for 100 yards and a score (all of those targets game in the win over Houston in Week 1). He did not record a catch in Week 2 before going down.

The Bills are set as seven-point favorites on Sunday, and they still will be a dynamic offense even if Moore sits since Josh Allen has been so good to start 2026.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the Bills' passing game with Moore's status up in the air.

Best Bills Prop Bet vs. Chargers in Week 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD (+170)

Whether Moore is able to play or not, Kincaid is a great target in the prop market in this Week 3 matchup.

Through two games this season, Kincaid has played 72.4 and 66.2 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps, catching 12 of his 14 target for 225 yards and a score. While Kincaid's yardage number is also a prop worth considering on Sunday, I like him to score a touchdown for a Bills offense that already has 77 points this season.

The former first-round pick has at least five grabs and six targets in each game, and the Chargers have struggled to defend opposing tight ends this season, allowing 13 catches for 129 yards and a score through two weeks.

This is a pretty favorable price for Kinciad, who may end up as the No. 1 option for Josh Allen through the air in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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