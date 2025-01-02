Oregon Ducks Receiver Evan Stewart Explains Injury, Absence vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
The Oregon Ducks' dream season came to an end on the first day of 2025 in Pasadena for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl, as the Ohio State Buckeyes cruised to a 41-21 win after a dominant first half.
During the game, the Ducks suffered some notable injuries on offense, but one of the most puzzling was that of receiver Evan Stewart, who didn't play against Ohio State. Despite being in uniform, Stewart was seen watching from the sideline before it was revealed that he had suffered an injury during pregame warmups.
Additionally, Oregon star running back Jordan James exited with an injury and never returned. He had 14 rushing yards on seven carries along with two receptions for seven yards upon exiting. Ducks receiver Tez Johnson also had to get checked on by trainers on the sideline before eventually returning to the game.
However, Stewart explained after the loss that the injury didn't happen during warmups before the Rose Bowl. He revealed that a lower back injury he suffered in practice after the Big Ten Championship continued to linger and ultimately led to his absence.
"Just a lower back injury. Right after Big Ten practice, first practice back, was fighting to get back in practice over the past couple weeks," Stewart said. "Finally got back, probably like last week, Wednesday, Thursday, and then, today was kind of supposed to be the test day to see if I could really just go. Did the warm up, and just wasn't good enough, I guess. So they ultimately made a decision just to sit me."
He was then asked if it was the training staff's decision to sit him.
"Basically, yeah," Stewart said.
He added that his strength wasn't what it needed to be in order for him to perform.
“I was lagging a little bit,” Stewart said. “Balance was in the air, especially fighting forces like releases, reroutes. Keeping my body up, play strength. It wasn’t up to the tier it needed to be especially for it to be safe for me to play.”
Oregon coach Dan Lanning said that they didn't want to put Stewart at risk of more injury.
"I think in that situation, you ask Evan, he wanted to be out on the field," Lanning said. "But you don't want to put him in a situation that's not safe."
Stewart finishes the 2024 season with 48 catches for 613 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in what marked his first year with Oregon after transferring from the Texas A&M Aggies last offseason. He had seven catches for 149 yards and one touchdown in the win over Ohio State on Oct. 12 in what was his best performance of the season. However, he didn't get a chance to replicate that stat line.
Stewart will now have a decision to make regarding his future, whether that's stay at Oregon, enter the transfer portal, or declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. He said after the game he hasn't thought about entering the draft yet.
The Ducks will now head into the offseason while Ohio State will face the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Jan. 10.
