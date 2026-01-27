Underrated EDGE Recruit Details Early Offer From Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have recently extended many scholarship offers, including an underrated prospect in the 2028 class: edge rusher Dylan Williams out of Maryland.

Williams attends St. Frances Academy in Maryland, the same school that has produced some of the best players across the nation, including five-star Jireh Edwards and five-star Zion Elee.

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot the Oregon Duck greets Oregon players as they arrive before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Williams is currently unranked at the time, and is set to prove himself this offseason and in the 2026 season as one of the better players at the school. But first, Williams caught up with Oregon Ducks on SI's Caleb Sisk to detail his offer and what that does for his recruitment.

Dylan Williams Talks Oregon Offer

'It was a blessing being able to receive an offer from the Ducks," said the EDGE from St Frances Academy when speaking to Oregon Ducks on SI. "Working with my teammates and coaches while learning from the older guys has really had a big impact on my recruitment."

The College Football Playoff logo adorns a helmet during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams was offered, but not how most are. He was offered in person while one of the coaches was attending his school. Not many get offered in person, which makes this moment even more special. The Maryland prospect confirmed which coach extended the offer.

"Coach Kamran Araghi offered me in person at school. He is the Oregon EDGE coach."

Many things will come to mind when thinking of a program like the Oregon Ducks. For Williams, there are multiple things that he thinks of, including the uniforms. He even went as far as saying he believes they are the "best jerseys in college football."

"What comes to my mind when I think of the Ducks is they are a big-time program, they have great competition, a bunch of coaches and players who want the best for the team every week, they have the best jerseys in college football. Just an overall environment you would want to be in to get to the next level."

Visiting the Ducks is what's next for the EDGE, but when will this be possible? He provided a timeline in his conversation with the Oregon Ducks on SI.

"My goal is to try to get an unofficial visit this spring, so I can get to see the environment. And get to meet more of the coaches and staff members at Oregon."

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The offer is only the first step in someone's recruitment, but sometimes that offer can be a real game-changer. The Maryland prospect detailed what exactly this offer has done in his recruitment thus far.

"This offer from the Ducks definitely boosted my recruitment crazy. And just the fact that the Ducks took a chance on me in my early recruitment means a lot to me. The coaches and staff taking a chance on me is a good thing for both of us."

