What Five-Star Oregon Recruit Immanuel Iheanacho's Latest Ranking Means

The Oregon Ducks' offensive line has experienced some turnover throughout the past two seasons with center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu being a mainstay up front.

Oregon guard Dave Iuli is returning alongside Laloulu, but the need for talent to replace 2025-2026 Joe Moore Award finalist starters like tackle Isaiah World, Alex Harkey, and guard Emmanuel Pregnon is high on the check list for coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A'Lique Terry.

Oregon offensive line coach A'lique Terry, left, works with Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Immanuel Iheanacho No. 5 in the ESPN 300

The Ducks put in insurance plans for the offensive line ahead of time, and one of those athletes recruited to develop into making an impact continues to show the talent he's bringing to Eugene: offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho.

According ESPN's final rankings for the class of 2026, Iheanacho ranks as the No. 5 athlete in the nation. Iheanacho is only surpassed by one other offensive tackle on this list: Miami's Jackson Cantwell (who chose the Hurricanes over Oregon).

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Imposing Force Coming to Oregon

Sitting at 6-7 and 350 pounds with an over seven foot wingspan, Iheanacho brings an imposing force that helped push him near the top of recruiting rankings. His talent, strength, and a major movement factor for the run game show an immense amount of potential.

However, at the Under Armor All-American Game, Iheanacho's matchups against other top talent shows he might have some work to do. Size can't be taught, but the fundamentals can be taught to build upon what is already there.

ESPN's Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill cited Iheanacho's body control as the reason he stood behind Cantwell in the 300 rankings, which might be a factor in Iheanacho's message after the rankings went live.

"Blessed, but now it’s time to re-earn my respect at the next level, looking forward to what’s to come," Iheanacho said on his social media.

Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu lines up to snap the ball as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks' Offensive Line

Entering the 2026-2027 season, incoming junior Gernorris Wilson and incoming sophomore Fox Crader are expected to step into World and Harkey's shoes for the tackle positions, likely leaving Iheanacho as a backup. However, with both Wilson and Crader finding room on the field in different packages during 2025, it's likely Iheanacho will get playing time to sharpen his skills and start developing the incoming freshman at the next level.

Lanning has also made it a priority to give game reps to younger offensive linemen whenever Oregon has a large lead. For example, Wilson played in nine games while Crader appeared in 10.

Having talent like Iheanacho developing as a second string helps tamper down the need for Oregon to resort back into the transfer portal for an all new group of starters in the future. In fact, Lanning dipping into the portal for only former Yale Bulldog offensive lineman Michael Bennett during the portal period shows that Oregon's trench development is top of mind.