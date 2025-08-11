Four-Star Cornerback Recruit Xavier Hasan Names Top-12 Schools
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning and cornerbacks coach Rashaad Wadood have targeted a standout on the defensive side of the ball from Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh, North Carolina. The talented recruit was offered by Oregon in August.
2027 four-star cornerback Xavier Hasan named the following schools as his top-12:
- Oregon Ducks
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Florida State Seminoles
- Tennessee Volunteers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- Florida Gators
- Penn State Nittany Lions
- Duke Blue Devils
- North Carolina State Wolfpack
- North Carolina Tar Heels
No date has been set for a trip to Eugene, but Hasan will be at Penn State's Beaver Stadium on Sept. 27 for the 'White Out' game against the Ducks.
He has many other official visits across college football this fall:
Notre Dame - Sept. 13
Florida State - Oct. 4
Tennessee - Oct. 11
Ohio State - Nov. 1
Georgia - Nov. 15
Florida - Nov. 27
According to Rivals, the 6-0 and 180-pound talent is ranked as the No. 55 player in the country, No. 7 cornerback in the nation, and the best recruit coming out of the state of North Carolina.
In his sophomore campaign, Hasan finished with 31 total tackles (20 solo, 11 assisted), eight pass deflections, seven interceptions (one returned for a touchdown, and a fumble recovery in 14 games played. Cardinal Gibbons is less than fifty miles from Tobacco Road, where the three early leaders to land the top recruit reside (Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State).
Committed Ducks in the 2027 Recruiting Class
The two commits for Oregon in the 2027 recruiting class are three-star edge rusher Cameron Pritchett from Thompson in Alabaster, Alabama, and four-star wide receiver Kesean Bowman from Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee.
When speaking with On3's Max Torres, Bowman said that a single conversation with wide receiver coach Ross Douglas made him want to play for the Ducks.
“It’s kind of crazy how it all happened. Two nights before I committed, I prayed. Those final two teams I was gonna bring it down to were Tennessee and Oregon. So I prayed to God. I went to sleep, and the next day, Coach (Ross) Douglas called me. We had a great conversation, the best conversation I’ve had with a coach throughout this whole process… The next day at practice, I just got this overwhelming feeling of just like, Oregon. I don’t know what it was, Oregon just kept running through my mind.”- Kesean Bowman via On3's Max Torres
Bowman is ranked as the No. 49 overall recruit, No. 10 wide receiver, and No. 2 player coming out of the state of Tennessee. Pritchett is placed at No. 197, the No. 21 defensive lineman, and No. 5 from the state of Alabama.