Four-Star Linebacker Recruit Cancels Visit With Oregon Ducks After Michigan Wolverines Trip
The Oregon Ducks have landed some big-time commitments as of late, evident by Thursday's commitment news from 2026 five-star safety Jett Washington, who immediately joins tight end Kendre Harrison as Oregon's two top commits in the class.
However, the Ducks have also had their share of swing and misses this offseason, the latest being 2026 four-star linebacker Kenneth Goodwin.
Per reports from On3's Chad Simmons, four-star linebacker Kenneth Goodwin has cancelled his upcoming visit with Oregon after wrapping up his visit with the Michigan Wolverines. A product of Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, CA, Goodwin is the No. 17 linebacker in the class and the No. 26 overall player in the state of California, per 247Sports' composite rankings.
Goodwin has received offers from programs like Texas, Alabama, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Tennessee, Auburn, Oklahoma, USC, Arizona State, Georgia, SMU, West Virginia, Arkansas, UCLA, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Washington and many more.
MORE: Elite 11 Top Performing Quarterbacks: Two Oregon Ducks Recruiting Targets Bryson Beaver, Matt Ponatoski
MORE: 5-Star EDGE Anthony Jones To Commit To Oregon Ducks Over Auburn, Texas A&M?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Favorites Over Alabama, Kentucky For Four-Star Recruit Tay Kinney?
Along with visiting Michigan, Goodwin has taken recent official visits with SMU (May 2) and Georgia (June 6). He has also had prior unofficial visits with USC, Alabama and UCLA.
Goodwin told On3's EJ Holland that Michigan is "at the top" of his list right now after wrapping up his visit to Ann Arbor.
“Michigan is at the top. I feel like I can fit in very well with the program and the players," Goodwin told On3.
Despite missing out on Goodwin, the Ducks' 2026 class still features impressive players. Along with Harrison and Washington, there's four-star talents like linebacker Tristan Phillips, running back Tradarian Ball and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland along with three-star safety Xavier Lherisse, edge Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala.
Still, it would have been significant for Oregon coach Dan Lanning and staff to add a player that 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins thinks has the talent to "play at the high Power 4 level."
"Size wise, he’s sort of a hybrid safety/linebacker but has a ton of positional versatility and makes plays all over the field," Biggins wrote. "He’s an inside/outside guy, physical in run support, can deliver a blow and is quick around the edge as a pass rusher. He’s comfortable in space, natural cover guy and can run down plays from behind. Smart player as well, understands the game, reads and reacts quickly and is always around the football. Easy national recruit with the talent to play at the high Power 4 level."
During the 2023 season, Goodwin played in eight games while posting 40 tackles and six sacks.
The Ducks will look to continue adding some final pieces to their 2026 recruiting class as the offseason treads on. Oregon will begin its regular season against the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30 at Autzen Stadium.