Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning Thanks Minnesota Vikings For Honoring Khyree Jackson
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning made the most of his appearance before the Big Ten Conference media at Lucas Oil Stadium, honoring the tragic loss of former Duck cornerback and Minnesota Viking rookie Khyree Jackson in a car accident.
“Also, this summer, we experienced great sorrow,” said coach Lanning. “Losing a player that means so much to us (that) finished his career at Oregon, that hurt. I’m feeling for him and his family. I always tell myself we have to be grateful for the time we had to spend with Khyree because that was something that was really tough on our team—to see a guy that had such a bright future, his life being cut short.”
Coach Lanning also offered special thanks to the Minnesota Vikings, the team that selected Khyree in the 2024 NFL draft, for the way they have taken care of Khyree and his family.
The Vikings organization will pay out the remainder of Jacksons $827,000 signing bonus on his rookie contract to his estate as well as will contribute $20,000 for funeral expenses. Minnesota will wear helmet decals with his initials "KJ," and his No. 31 will not be used this season. Jackson's locker at the Vikings' facility at TCO Performance Center in Eagan, Minn., will also remain unused and on display.
Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, had this to say:
“I am absolutely crushed by this news. Khyree brought a contagious energy to our facility and our team. His confidence and engaging personality immediately drew his teammates to him. In our short time together, it was evident Khyree was going to develop into a tremendous professional football player, but what was more impressive was his desire to become the best person he could be for his family and those around him. I am at a loss for words. My heart goes out to Khyree's family, friends, teammates and coaches."
Coach Lanning continued to speak at length about the various summer activities, both with family and with the team, although those are mostly one in the same. This is an attitude that is evident throughout the program from seniors to potential recruits and one reason coach Lanning is successful in his recruiting efforts.
To that point, Lanning talked about his family and the enjoyment he has just from spending time with wife, Sauphia, and sons Caden, Kniles and Titan. Yet, after multiple trips and great times, coach Lanning is fairly certain that it’s time for a change.
“I think she is ready to send me back to work,” said coach Lanning. “So, it’s good that football season is here.
Just prior to his appearance at media day, Lanning conducted a coaches’ retreat in Central Oregon. They spent time on summer scouting and discussing future opponents. More importantly, coach Lanning identified a key element to his staff—connecting.
“This involves focusing in on the roots of our program, what makes us an elite coaching staff, and how we can build our roster,” said coach Lanning. “We want to (know) what things are going to be in front of us in our future.”
