Oregon Ducks Target Another Potential Recruiting Flip From Utah Utes
The Oregon Ducks are in the middle of another championship-level season but that's not stopping Dan Lanning and co. from staying vigilante on the 2026 recruiting trail.
Oregon (7-1) heads into its second bye week of the season this weekend before hitting the road to face the Iowa Hawkeyes on Nov. 8. This break gives the coaching staff a chance to shift some focus toward recruiting, a no former Pac-12 rival is safe from potential flips.
This is certainly the case for the Utah Utes. Despite remaining in the Big 12 race at 6-2, the Utes could be in danger of losing a pair of 2026 commits to the Ducks, who are not shying away from flexing their recruiting muscles.
Oregon Targeting Utah Four-Star Running Back Commit LaMarcus Bell
According to reports from Rivals, the Ducks are looking to flip Utah three-star running back LaMarcus Bell from the Utes. He originally committed to coach Kyle Whittingham in June, but Oregon recently offered him on Oct. 24.
A native of Lake Oswego, OR., Bell could stay in his home state if he eventually decides to flip to the Ducks. He is the No. 2-ranked player in the state of Oregon in the 2026 class, per 247Sports. He has also received offers from the BYU Cougars, Arizona Wildcats, Illinois Fighting Illini, Boise State Broncos, Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars among others.
Oregon also recently hosted Utah three-star wide receiver commit Hudson Lewis for a visit during Saturday's win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Time will tell how things work out between Lewis and the Ducks, but it's clear they have an interest in getting him to flip his decision and head to Eugene.
The Ducks potentially getting both Hudson and Bell to flip would certainly be a brutal shot toward their former conference rivals.
Oregon's Recent History at Running Back
If the Ducks want to convince Bell to head to Eugene, they should look no further than to show him what other running backs have done at Oregon in recent seasons, including this year.
Former Oregon running back Bucky Irving is currently starring in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but before that, he had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Ducks in 2022 and 2023.
Additionally, Jordan James had a 1,000-yard season of his own last year before being drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Jordon Davison could eventually follow a similar route a few years from now, as he currently has a team-high 10 rushing touchdowns headed into the second bye week.
There's clearly a path to the NFL for Oregon running backs, something that could be hard for Bell to ignore.
Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class
Oregon has ample talent in the 2026 recruiting class, with elite players at multiple positions.
Five-star safety Jett Washington and five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho headline the class while four-star players like wide receiver/athlete Jalen Lott, edge rusher Anthony Jones and tight end Kendre Harrison add to the top of the list.
Other notable commits for Oregon include four-star talents like cornerback Davon Benjamin, running back Tradarian Ball, quarterback Bryson Beaver, wide receiver Messiah Hampton and safety Devin Jackson among others.