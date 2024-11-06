Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Details Hardest Part of Appendix Injury
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has been one of quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s favorite targets this season. Ferguson missed the games against Purdue and Illinois but returned for Michigan after having surgery on his appendix.
Terrance Ferguson Getting Back Up to Speed
Ferguson has hauled 22 catches for 355 yards this season while being a force when blocking in the run game. Following the Ducks win over Ohio State, Ferguson had serious pain in his abdomen.
“That Tuesday, woke up, kind of had some pain in that area. I practiced, and after practice felt a little weird,” Ferguson said. “We decided to do a CAT scan, and it showed on there. . . . It didn’t burst, it was just appendicitis.”
Ferguson missed the Ducks’ next two games against Purdue and Illinois following the surgery on it. Ferguson said it was difficult to be out because he had never missed a game before.
“First game I ever missed, probably in my whole life playing football,” Ferguson said. “That’s the hardest part as a football player, just sitting around not really doing too much.”
He detailed the recovery process and what it was like for him in the building the weeks he wasn’t able to suit up.
“Letting the incisions heal and the abdominal wall from surgery. Not much of having to rehab anything. It’s more just taking the time off,” Ferguson said. “Gave me a good time to help the young guys. I really coached them up. I was there every day at meetings. I took all the mental reps I could so was ready to come back.”
As for his first appearance since surgery vs. Michigan, Ferguson thought he did well.
“I thought I played well, knocked off the rust,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson had two catches for 34 yards in Oregons’ 38-17 win over the defending national champions.
Maryland Terrapins Next for Ducks
The Ducks will face the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 4 pm PST on the Big Ten Network. Terrance Ferguson had this to say about the Terrapins.
“They play relentless and they stop the run very well,” Ferguson said. “They’re a good team.”
Ferguson will likely be more in the Ducks offensive attack vs. Maryland as he has now gotten his feet under him with the Michigan game.
