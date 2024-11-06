Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson Details Hardest Part of Appendix Injury

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson played his first game since having surgery on his appendix Saturday at Michigan. What did he do during his recovery, and how did he feel his return?

Cory Pappas

Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson has been one of quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s favorite targets this season. Ferguson missed the games against Purdue and Illinois but returned for Michigan after having surgery on his appendix.

Terrance Ferguson Getting Back Up to Speed

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson carries the ball for the Ducks as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State B
Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson carries the ball for the Ducks as the No. 3 Oregon Ducks host the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ferguson has hauled 22 catches for 355 yards this season while being a force when blocking in the run game. Following the Ducks win over Ohio State, Ferguson had serious pain in his abdomen.

“That Tuesday, woke up, kind of had some pain in that area. I practiced, and after practice felt a little weird,” Ferguson said. “We decided to do a CAT scan, and it showed on there. . . . It didn’t burst, it was just appendicitis.”

Ferguson missed the Ducks’ next two games against Purdue and Illinois following the surgery on it. Ferguson said it was difficult to be out because he had never missed a game before. 

“First game I ever missed, probably in my whole life playing football,” Ferguson said. “That’s the hardest part as a football player, just sitting around not really doing too much.”

He detailed the recovery process and what it was like for him in the building the weeks he wasn’t able to suit up. 

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) catches a pass for a first down during the second half vs. Ohio State Buckeye
Oct 12, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) catches a pass for a first down during the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

“Letting the incisions heal and the abdominal wall from surgery. Not much of having to rehab anything. It’s more just taking the time off,” Ferguson said. “Gave me a good time to help the young guys. I really coached them up. I was there every day at meetings. I took all the mental reps I could so was ready to come back.”

As for his first appearance since surgery vs. Michigan, Ferguson thought he did well.

“I thought I played well, knocked off the rust,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson had two catches for 34 yards in Oregons’ 38-17 win over the defending national champions. 

Maryland Terrapins Next for Ducks

The Ducks will face the Maryland Terrapins at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 4 pm PST on the Big Ten Network. Terrance Ferguson had this to say about the Terrapins. 

“They play relentless and they stop the run very well,” Ferguson said. “They’re a good team.”

Ferguson will likely be more in the Ducks offensive attack vs. Maryland as he has now gotten his feet under him with the Michigan game. 

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update On Tez Johnson's Shoulder Injury 

MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Can Land 5-Star Recruit Jahkeem Stewart Over Ohio State, USC, LSU


MORE: Oregon Ducks Tez Johnson Injury: Dillon Gabriel, Dan Lanning Emotional Reactions

MORE: LA Chargers' Jim Harbaugh Says Money Didn't Change Justin Herbert

MORE: Oregon Ducks Recruiting: Four-Star Commit Alai Kalaniuvalu Flips to BYU Cougars

MORE: Michigan's Sherrone Moore Challenges Big Ten Officiating in Loss to Oregon Ducks


MORE: Big Ten Officiating Called Into Question: Oregon Ducks vs. Michigan Wolverines

MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Ranked Among Worst Officiating Calls In College Football

MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Rankings Preview, Prediction

MORE: [EXCLUSIVE] Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson Reveals What Makes Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Rare'

Published
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Home/Football