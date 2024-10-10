Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Best In The Nation'
The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will meet on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is one of few current players who was on the Oregon team that beat the Buckeyes in 2021. He shared some of his thoughts and motivations before the top-3 showdown after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
Terrance Ferguson Speaks on Elite Ohio State Defense
The Oregon offense will have its hands full with a top-notch Ohio State Buckeyes defense. Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson talked about what makes the Buckeyes’ defense so tough. Ferguson was asked about edge rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.
“They’re elite athletes,” Ferguson said. “They’re strong, come off the edge, they have good pass rush moves. . . good at getting off blocks.”
Ferguson was also asked what stands out about the Ohio State secondary.
“They’re all good athletes in the backend. They’re all good in their technique. They execute the calls they’re supposed to,” Ferguson said. “I think the biggest thing with them they use their hands in coverage which is a big piece.”
In Ohio State’s five games this season, they have only allowed 30 total points. Ferguson welcomes the challenge.
“The biggest reason I came back (to Oregon) was to win something worth winning,” Ferguson said.
A win over Ohio State would put the Ducks on a nice path toward a Big Ten championship game appearance.
Ferguson Having Fun in Loaded Ducks Offense
There is no shortage of weapons on the Oregon Ducks offense. Ferguson talked about what makes playing for Oregon so much fun.
“It’s the best offense I’ve been a part of. You got so many explosive players across the board,” Ferguson said. “It’s almost like a video game for us. We got all these good players and you pick who you want to throw the ball to. It’s a lot of fun”
The player delivering the ball to these weapons if Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
“He’s the best in the nation. When he’s himself, no one can stop him,” Ferguson said about Gabriel.
Key to Beating Ohio State
The last time the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes faced off was in 2021. The Ducks went into Columbus and controlled the game in a 35-28 win. Oregons’ run game behind running back CJ Verdell was the driving force in the win. Ferguson, who was on that 2021 Oregon team, says they will look to do this again on Saturday.
“Key to success in winning in ’21 was running the ball and that’s something we’ll replicate on Saturday,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson has experience in these big games. The Ducks will not be phased by the bright lights.
"You come to Oregon to play in games like this," Ferguson said. "Experience makes us comfortable."
