Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson: Quarterback Dillon Gabriel 'Best In The Nation'

Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson was one of the few current Ducks players on the team that beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2021. Ferguson talked about how the Ducks will look to replicate that against another loaded Ohio State team on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Cory Pappas

Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson catches a pass from former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix during Oregon Pro Day Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson catches a pass from former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix during Oregon Pro Day Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The No. 3 Oregon Ducks and No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will meet on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium. Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson is one of few current players who was on the Oregon team that beat the Buckeyes in 2021. He shared some of his thoughts and motivations before the top-3 showdown after practice on Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Terrance Ferguson Speaks on Elite Ohio State Defense 

5. Ryan Day, Ohio State,
5. Ryan Day, Ohio State, $10,021,250 / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon offense will have its hands full with a top-notch Ohio State Buckeyes defense. Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson talked about what makes the Buckeyes’ defense so tough. Ferguson was asked about edge rushers J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer.

“They’re elite athletes,” Ferguson said. “They’re strong, come off the edge, they have good pass rush moves. . . good at getting off blocks.”

Ferguson was also asked what stands out about the Ohio State secondary.

“They’re all good athletes in the backend. They’re all good in their technique. They execute the calls they’re supposed to,” Ferguson said. “I think the biggest thing with them they use their hands in coverage which is a big piece.”

In Ohio State’s five games this season, they have only allowed 30 total points. Ferguson welcomes the challenge.

“The biggest reason I came back (to Oregon) was to win something worth winning,” Ferguson said.

A win over Ohio State would put the Ducks on a nice path toward a Big Ten championship game appearance. 

 

Ferguson Having Fun in Loaded Ducks Offense

Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with tight end Terrance Ferguson (3)
Oct 4, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) celebrates with tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) and quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after catching a touchdown pass during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

There is no shortage of weapons on the Oregon Ducks offense. Ferguson talked about what makes playing for Oregon so much fun.

“It’s the best offense I’ve been a part of. You got so many explosive players across the board,” Ferguson said. “It’s almost like a video game for us. We got all these good players and you pick who you want to throw the ball to. It’s a lot of fun”

The player delivering the ball to these weapons if Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

“He’s the best in the nation. When he’s himself, no one can stop him,” Ferguson said about Gabriel. 

Key to Beating Ohio State

The last time the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes faced off was in 2021. The Ducks went into Columbus and controlled the game in a 35-28 win. Oregons’ run game behind running back CJ Verdell was the driving force in the win. Ferguson, who was on that 2021 Oregon team, says they will look to do this again on Saturday.

“Key to success in winning in ’21 was running the ball and that’s something we’ll replicate on Saturday,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson has experience in these big games. The Ducks will not be phased by the bright lights.

"You come to Oregon to play in games like this," Ferguson said. "Experience makes us comfortable."

MORE: Ohio State Coach Chip Kelly: 'I Didn't Build' Oregon Ducks Program

MORE: Oregon Ducks Fans Color To Wear vs. Ohio State Buckeyes In Autzen Stadium

MORE: What Ohio State QB Will Howard Said About Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Dillon Gabriel


MORE: EXCLUSIVE Oregon Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Facing Former Coach Chip Kelly, Ohio State

MORE: Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning: What Chip Kelly 'Doesn’t Get Enough Credit For'

MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning: 'Tough' Dillon Gabriel Injury Update After Michigan State

Published |Modified
Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Home/Football