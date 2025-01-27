Oregon Ducks' Tez Johnson's Alarmingly Undersized Senior Bowl Measurements, NFL Draft Profile
Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson will be suiting up for the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl on Feb. 1. Johnson’s official Senior Bowl measurements were released on Monday.
Tez Johnson Senior Bowl Measurements
Tez Johnson is listed at 5-9, 156 pounds. Johnson, who will be entering the 2025 NFL Draft, weighs less than nearly every other receiver that is currently in the league. A couple other receivers in the NFL hovering around weight that low are Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell at 165 pounds, and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Deven Thompkins at 155 pounds.
Additionally, Tez Johnson’s hand measurements came in less than desirable for a wide receiver at 8.48 inches. Teams usually won't stay away from a player just simply becasue of measurements, but Johnson's extremely wirely frame and small hands could be a massive deterrent for a team looking draft him. Could this result in his draft stock plummeting?
According to NFL Mock Draft Database, Tez Johnson is currently projected as a third round pick.
Tez Johnson’s College Career
Tez Johnson spent five years playing college football. He was a three-star recruit coming out of Pinson, Alabama and signed with Troy.
Johnson was at Troy from 2020-2022, hauling in 141 catches for 1,809 yards, and eight touchdowns. Johnson then decided to transfer and join his brother, quarterback Bo Nix, at Oregon. The two played together in Eugene during the 2023 season, a season in which Johnson had career highs in receptions with 86, receiving yards with 1,182, and receiving touchdowns with ten.
After Nix entered the 2024 NFL Draft and was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round, Johnson came back to Oregon for his final year. He battled around a shoulder injury suffered in the Ducks win over Michigan, but came back for the stretch run. Johnson tallied 83 catches for 898 yards and ten receiving touchdowns in 12 games.
Ducks in the Senior Bowl
There will be eight Oregon Ducks playing in Saturday's Senior Bowl. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel, wide receiver Tez Johnson, tight end Terrance Ferguson, offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr, offensive lineman Ajani Cornelius, defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell, edge rusher Jordan Burch, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa. It's a great opportunity to see these players one more time before draft day.
The 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl will be broadcast on NFL Network on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m. PT in Mobile, Alabama.
