Oregon Ducks’ Tez Johnson to Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, or Denver Broncos?
EUGENE – Despite losing to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl, the Oregon Ducks had a historic 2024 season. In just the program's first season as a member of the Big Ten Conference, the Ducks went undefeated during the regular season and secured a conference championship after beating Penn State.
A large reason for Oregon’s success was the program’s explosive offense and extremely versatile receiving corps, headlined by senior receiver Tez Johnson.
Johnson had an outstanding final collegiate season in for Oregon. Despite missing almost three full games due to injury, Johnson caught 83 receptions for 898 yards and ten touchdowns.
After the season on Jan. 5, Johnson officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Now the question arises: when and where will the former Duck be drafted?
Tez Johnson is projected to be selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with an overall rank of 58th and a position rank of 10th among wide receivers, according to Bleacher Report.
Earlier in the season, Johnson revealed to Oregon Ducks on SI’s Bri Amaranthus that his goal is to be the first Oregon receiver drafted in the first round in decades. However, his size could make reaching this goal slightly more difficult. Johnson stands at 5-10, 165 pounds, which may raise concerns for NFL teams about his ability to play through contact and win 50/50 balls against bigger and stronger defenders.
Johnson will most likely operate as a slot receiver in the NFL, with significant upside as a return specialist. He is a very quick and twitchy receiver, which will benefit him in the slot, working against linebackers and safeties. Johnson has also showcased just how dangerous he can be on special teams during the season. Against Boise State, Johnson took one play 85 yards to the end zone.
The Kansas City Chiefs have emerged as a possible destination for Johnson largely due to their explosive offensive system. Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes would significantly elevate Johnson's potential. Mahomes’ ability to extend plays and make off-schedule throws would create numerous opportunities for Johnson.
Additionally, Chiefs Coach Andy Reid has a proven track record of developing young talent and maximizing the potential of his players. Under Reid’s guidance, Johnson could further refine his skills and become a key contributor to the Chiefs’ offense and special teams.
Although the Chiefs could be a destination for Johnson, the franchise may avoid drafting him because wide receiver Xavier Worthy already fills a similar role on their team. Worthy stands an inch taller than Johnson at 5-11, 165 pounds, but the Chiefs receiver holds the NFL Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds.
The Green Bay Packers are another franchise that could be eyeing Johnson. Green Bay needs more depth in its receiving corps to support quarterback Jordan Love’s development. Johnson’s ability to be a consistent slot receiver and contribute on special teams could make him a key target for the Packers.
Johnson has also been strongly linked to the Denver Broncos, largely due to his relationship with Broncos quarterback Bo Nix. Johnson was adopted by Nix’s family when he was 15 years old. The two were a dangerous duo at Oregon in 2023, and that connection has a chance to shine at the NFL level as well.
Although it’s unclear where Johnson may be drafted, one thing is certain: his speed, versatility, and playmaking ability make him an intriguing prospect for any NFL team. Whether it’s the Chiefs, Packers, Broncos, or another franchise, Johnson has the potential to make an impact on both offense and special teams in the professional ranks.
