Oregon Ducks' Three Keys to Victory Over Oregon State Beavers
The ongoing college football confrontation and rivalry in the state of Oregon dates all the way back to 1894. Throughout the 21st century, it's been pretty lopsided in favor of the West Coast's most consistently winning college football program.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (3-0 overall record) host the winless Oregon State Beavers (0-3 overall record) in Eugene for a week 3 matchup at Autzen Stadium, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 12 p.m. PT on the Big Ten Network.
It will be quite the sight when the Ducks rock the highly anticipated "Shoe Duck" uniforms. A unique gold wing on the helmet, and coal colorway from the shoulder pads on.
Play loose, fast, and deceptive offensively
The legendary Urban Meyer really put it in perspective with how this Oregon squad operates under the intellect of coach Dan Lanning alongside offensive coordinator and play caller Will Stein. The continuing use of 'deceptive' or trick plays has made Oregon's entire offense what it is under the direction of Heisman Trophy candidate, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dante Moore.
Oregon ranks No. 18 in all of college football with 503.3 total yards per game. No. 11 in rushing offense at 247.0 yards per game from the deep, dynamic running back room under coach Ra'Sahaad Samples.
Junior Jayden Limar has a veteran background while true freshman duo Dierre Hill Jr. in first down situations/Jordon Davison consistently punching it in at the goal line add value to Oregon's ground game. Senior leader Noah Whittington is dealing with an injury leading into this weekend's game, but the Ducks aren't lacking firepower.
Those high-risk, high-reward types of play coming deep out of the backfield are why these high expectations have gotten here in mid-September. Now, it's a matter of trying to perfect the balance of touches in the right moments.
Enforce a 'no running on us' mentality
Finding a way to dominate in the trenches can only make this team even more connected as a whole. In the first true road trip of the year to Evanston, Illinois, the Ducks gave up their way-too-early season-high 178 rushing yards to the Northwestern Wildcats, now ranking No. 62 in the country with 122.7 per game.
Despite the game being out of reach for the Wildcats, a late breakout touchdown run for 79 yards from the Northwestern freshman running back Dashun Reeder isn't optimistic for this defensive line group when the going begins to get tough against the best that the Big Ten Conference has to offer. Specifically, during a 'White Out' at the unknown (and incommunicable at times) Beaver Stadium, when facing off against the Penn State Nittany Lions in a booming environment.
Oregon sophomore defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington, along with junior edge rusher Matayo Uiaglelei, have been nothing short of memorable with their leadership efforts in the first unit. The same should be expected out of the second unit in yet another potential blowout opportunity for the Ducks against coach Trent Bray's Beavers. Those reps matter and can make that much more of a vital impact going forward.
Don't get complacent, continue to grow as a complete unit
If this does end up in another landslide victory for the Ducks, seeing a few more new faces succeed from the offensive side of the ball would matter and be appreciated as this team progresses. Nobody knows when his jersey number may be called upon in the dire moments of Big Ten play.
One name that has been thrown out many times is redshirt junior running back transfer Makhi Hughes. If this isn't the game for him to make some sort of meaningful influence with the ball in his hands (37 rushing yards on 11 carries), it looks like it won't happen at all any time soon with the much rougher league slate right ahead.
As for another transfer with more potential on the horizon, that's redshirt sophomore tight end Jamari Johnson. He has involved himself in the offense mostly as a run/pass blocker, but the Louisville Cardinals transfer can influence the offense in the scoring opportunities that he's handed when star junior Kenyon Sadiq is on the sidelines.
For the third straight game to start this season (according to FanDuel Sportsbook), Oregon is heavily favored by 35.5 points against Oregon State. The over/under for the Ducks and Beavers is set at 56.5.
That's the highest spread as well as total points scored in this early part of Oregon's run after going up against the likes of Montana State Bobcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, and previous Saturday's Northwestern.
