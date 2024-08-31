Oregon Ducks Uniforms Named Best In Week 1 College Football?
EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks are donning new Nike uniforms to kick off their 2024 college football season. The the Ducks will be wearing when their 'Generation O' Gang Green uniform combination as they take on the Idaho Vandals on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT in Autzen Stadium.
Oregon's uniforms stand out as the best on the field in week one of college football action in a new ranking by ESPN. The other top uniform combo of this weekend is the The No. 22-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, who wore an icy blue uniform in the massive 48-3 win over Lindenwood Lions.
Oregon's predominately green uniforms with yellow details have "gang green" stitched in the collar, paying homage to the "Gang Green" Oregon Ducks of the mid 1990s.
In their first season in the Big Ten Conference, note Oregon's Big Ten patch on the front with the fighting Duck logo on the shoulder. The fighting Duck is also on the inside of the green gloves. The glossy green helmet features a yellow O.
Oregon hopes to dominate FCS opponent, Idaho. This matchup is highlighted by the first look at Oregon transfer quarterback Dillon Gabriel, a Heisman Trophy candidate who has built quick chemistry with his teammates.
"I keep it simple, and it's finding a way to win," said Gabriel after practice on Tuesday when asked about his expectations for himself this fall. "I don't care how we do it or what it takes, it's just finding a way to get a W and be plus one on the scoreboard. That'll be the mindset. Of course, there are things you want to be better at within the game to help that, but I look at that as a huge category in my book. Getting the W is all that matters."
The nation’s No. 1 transfer quarterback is going to push his limits in Eugene for the 2024 college football season. Gabriel boasts a 63.1 completion percentage for a total of 14,865 passing yards with 125 touchdowns against just 26 interceptions. Gabriel has passed for more than 3,500 years in three of his five college football seasons.
Gabriel needs only 135 passing yards to become the eighth player in FBS history to reach 15,000 in a career.
If Oregon wins, the Ducks will extend their nonconference home winning streak to 33 games, which leads the nation for most consecutive.
"You can't come out sleepwalking." said Gabriel. "That happens from year to year. People just come out sleepwalking. If you fall to that, then you dig yourself in a hole. It's all about starting fast, dominating the middle eight, and then finishing strong. Clear vision for that. We've got to get it going for sure."
Gabriel and the Ducks will be looking fly in fresh uniforms as they look to start the season strong.
