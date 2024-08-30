Oregon Duck Legend Jonathan Stewart Reflects on 'Joey Harrington Recruiting Era'
Did you know that from 1936 to 2008, there were only thirteen first round NFL Draft picks from the University of Oregon? That seems hard to believe, as Oregon has been on quite the tear for NFL first round talent as of recent. In the last five years, Oregon has had a first round draft pick in every single draft.
However, since quarterback George Shaw became Oregon’s original first round selection with a first pick overall to the Baltimore Colts, very few Ducks also earned that honor until the modern era. The thirteenth Duck to do so, is running back Jonathan Stewart. Stewart was taken 13th overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2008, where he spent the majority of his career.
Now, in anticipation for his “Ducks of a Feather Podcast” with co-host Kenjon Barner launching this Friday, Stewart spoke exclusively to Oregon Ducks on Sports Illustrated’s and KOIN 6’s Ally Osborne. He gave his thoughts on the current uptick in NFL ready talent from the Ducks. To Stewart, he felt inspired by former quarterback Joey Harrington, who was drafted to the Detroit Lions third overall in 2002.
“During the time that I was getting recruited, that was during the Joey Harrington era, right? And so you got to pay homage to history and just who the Ducks became through the innovation of Nike, of innovation and free spirit of guys like Tinker Hatfield. And obviously [being on the Oregon Ducks is] just an opportunity now to basically recreate that momentum,” Stewart said.
Entering the Big Ten Conference this season, Oregon brings quite the resume in terms of recent draft picks. The last five years including Bo Nix (2024 1st round, 12th pick, Denver Broncos), Christian Gonzalez (2023 1st round, 17th pick, New England Patriots), Kayvon Thibodeaux (2022 1st round, 5th pick, New York Giants), Penei Sewell (2021 1st round, 7th pick, Detroit Lions), and Justin Herbert (2020 1st round, 6th pick, Los Angeles Chargers).
“I see, you know, Big Ten as an opportunity; as basically a, ‘Hey world. We want you to see Oregon for what Oregon has to offer.’ And it was almost the same kind of ceremony when the Joey Heisman thing came about,” Stewart said.
“It was basically an opportunity for Oregon to stand on an opportunity which was Joey playing lights out and tapping into different markets of the world. And I say the world because you have Nike going and putting their brand of a college team on the billboards in Times Square. So you get literally the world coming through New York during that time and getting, you know, what Oregon has to offer. And so now this is just a recurring opportunity for Oregon to make a statement. And it's just a good time to be a part of athletics and college, because I just think that we're in an interesting time.”
Since Stewart was drafted, Oregon has produced 10 first round draft picks, bringing the overall current total of Ducks drafted in the first round up to 26 athletes. The Ducks have almost doubled their first round picks since Stewart heard his name called.
Now, with Stewart’s “Ducks of a Feather Podcast,” which shares a portion of its proceeds with current Oregon athletes, the former first round draft pick can analyze the future of Oregon’s NFL talent. You can catch the “Ducks of a Feather Podcast’s” first episode this Friday, August 30th on all platforms for streaming podcast content.
