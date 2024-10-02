Justin Herbert Injury Update After Excessive Pressure Percentage By Kansas City Chiefs
If you were online the past few days, you’ve probably seen former Oregon Duck quarterback Justin Herbert slamming his helmet into a bench during the Los Angele Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sofi Stadium. The Chargers eventually lost the game 17-10, and the Chargers’ offenses’ performance surrounding Herbert had many fans questioning if Herbert has the right weapons to perform moving forward.
For example, against the Chiefs, Herbert was pressured during 51.7 percent of his dropbacks (according to TruMediaSports and reporter Daniel Popper). That’s the fourth highest amount of pressure during dropbacks Herbert has faced in his professional career.
Of course, the lack of execution and blocking from the offensive line is due to some major losses on the exterior. Both starting tackles Joe Alt (knee injury) and Rashawn Slater (pectoral injury) are currently on injury leave after the Chargers lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers the week prior.
Furthermore, during their contest against the Chiefs, Herbert was playing through his own ankle injury also re-aggravated during the previous Pittsburgh game. Because of Herbert’s ankle issues, he wasn’t as mobile in the pocket, and with the exterior linemen being shifted around he was a sitting target for defenders.
Good news is, Herbert's high-ankle sprain has a chance to rest during the Chargers bye week this week. He was give the questionable tag before the game with the Chiefs. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said the team will practice Wednesday, Oct 2 of bye week and he will have specifics on injury updates later this week.
"We've got to get Justin another half-second, second, we really do," Harbaugh said on the offensive line. "I mean, he's trying to get the ball out as fast as he possibly can, and he is. And like I said, some of those throws that he made, I mean I don't have the adjective for it. It's warrior-like; it's everything within his human power, and then some, is the way I look at it. It's incredible what he can do. We do need to get him more [time], just another second."
The problem in the trenches for Herbert and crew was most obvious in the fourth quarter, when Herbert faced the most amount of pressure. Both drives for the Chargers in the fourth quarter ended in punts. In fact, the Chargers didn’t score at all outside of the first quarter.
Another issue currently facing the Chargers’ offense and hindering Herbert is the lack of chemistry at receiver. Currently, the Chargers’ are second last in the NFL for passing yards and fifth last for total yards this season. Herbert went 16-27 (59%) in passing during the Chief’s game with 169 total passing yards to show for it, which is a measly statistic regardless of the Chief’s mediocre 228 pass yards that game.
Coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s goals for the Chargers’ offense this season was a “balanced” approach on passing and rushing. The statistics proves they’ve gotten to that point, with rushes and dropbacks both being nearly evenly run, but so far that approach hasn’t proven successful on the field.
The Chargers are currently last in the league for first downs per game. They’re also 24th in the league for points per game with no scores in the third or fourth quarter out of their four regular season contests so far.
Plus, with the previously stated ankle injury and lack of help in the trenches, Herbert isn’t making over 180 yards in passing per game, something he easily surpassed or met in 59 games last season. Herbert is extremely close to getting his total passing yards surpassed by Green Bay Packers’ Jordan Love, who has only played in two games so far this season.
As you can see, there’s quite a few reasons why the mild mannered Herbert is banging his helmet against the sideline benches. Maybe getting stuck in an elevator earlier this season was an omen of things to come.
So, what is the upside for the former Duck and his team? That answer is the looming bye week. With a week to rest and recuperate, hopefully Herbert can get Slater or Alt back in rotation on the line for some protection on the outside gaps. Herbert needs reliable receivers to throw to, and after Harbaugh and company put so much effort into recruiting linemen and personnel around a rush heavy offense that has since failed, something else needs to be employed to save this years’ offense for the powder blue and yellow.
The Chargers come back from their bye week to face the Denver Broncos on the road on October 13th at 1:05pm PST.
